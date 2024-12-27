It’s been more than 15 years since Sandra Bullock earned her first controversial Academy Award for her performance in The Blind Side, but the Oscar-winning actress still finds her way in and out of the news cycle with major hits every few years. Long before she ever took home any hardware, she teamed up with Jeremy Northam and Dennis Miller for The Net, the conspiracy thriller currently only streaming on Paramount+. Netflix has officially announced that The Net will begin streaming on the platform on January 1, 2025, to kick off the new year, bringing delightful news for Bullock’s many fans. The Net earned equal scores of 44% from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to earning $110 million at the worldwide box office, a true haul in 1995.

John Brancato and Michael Ferris wrote the script for The Net, and Irwin Winkler directed the film. Brancato is best known for his work on The Game, the 1997 conspiracy thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn that was directed by David Fincher. Ferris is famous for his work on Surrogates, the 2009 sci-fi epic starring Bruce Willis that Brancato also wrote. Winkler has been out of the directing game for nearly 20 years, with his most recent directorial outing coming in 2006 on Home of the Brave, a war drama starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessica Biel. However, three years before he helmed The Net, he teamed up with Robert De Niro for Night and the City, the 1992 crime thriller that’s not even available to purchase on digital platforms.

What Has Sandra Bullock Been in Lately?

Sandra Bullock has been absent from screens for a while, with her last role coming in 2022 from a supporting performance in Bullet Train shortly after she starred opposite Channing Tatum in The Lost City. Before that, she was featured in the Netflix Original movie, The Unforgivable, which features a star-studded cast led by Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D’Onofrio. Two years before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bullock also starred in Bird Box, the Netflix Original horror film that took the world by storm, even spawning a spin-off series, Bird Box: Barcelona, which failed to generate the same hype as the original.

The Net stars Sandra Bullock, and was directed by Irwin Winkler.

