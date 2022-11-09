An adaptation of the epic children’s fantasy novel of the same name, 1984’s The NeverEnding Story remains one of those films that is etched in the minds of all who saw it in their younger years. As such, it is an artifact of nostalgia that doesn’t quite hold up as well as one would hope it did. However, it still remains a charming yet haunting encapsulation of a particular era of filmmaking that saw the fraught first adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.

Co-written and directed by the recently departed filmmaker, Wolfgang Petersen, it begins with ten-year-old Bastian Bux (Barret Oliver), who has recently lost his mother but discovers a magnificent literary world that allows him to escape from math tests and bullying. He "borrows" the book from a bookstore despite being warned by the bookseller that it is not one that is "safe" to read. Of course, being a kid, this makes Bastian want to read it more, so, he starts reading it in the isolation of the school's attic. He then gets thrust into the world of Fantasia and the quest of the young warrior Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) to track down a cure to heal the Empress of the realm of her illness. The road to finding it is a grim one as, in addition to being hunted down by a wolf-like creature known as Gmork, there is also an opening scene where Atreyu's horse, Artax, is swallowed up by the Swamp of Sadness. Despite his desperate pleas and attempt to save him, we begin with this shattering death that sets the tone for the rest of the journey that will also soon draw in the unsuspecting Bastian as well.

The film is one whose production is just as interesting, if not more so, than the actual adaptation itself. While the author of the best-selling novel, the late Michael Ende, had originally been on board with the movie, he quickly soured on the adaptation that he called “revolting” and a demonstration that “the makers of the film simply did not understand the book at all.” He even unsuccessfully sued to stop the film from being released, alleging “breach of contract” saying that his “moral and artistic existence is at stake in this film.” While there are many adaptations of novels that aren’t exactly beloved by the readers who first came to the story through the source material, there aren’t that many that were dismissed so comprehensively by the authors themselves. While an adaptation can and should make changes for the medium it is taking the story into, the criticisms Ende offered are well-taken. In addition to only covering the first half of the book, there are some other significant alterations. From how Falcor, the iconic flying beast who saves Atreyu, is much different in his depiction as compared to how he is described in the book to the way the dark force of The Nothing is more shallow, there is much that gets sanded down from the source material.

Image Via Warner Bros.

This is unfortunate as, for a film about the power of imagination, there is much that ends up feeling a bit unimaginative. While it would be rather difficult to ever fully capture what the book managed to create, many of the decisions made in the film end up paling in comparison. Some of this comes down to streamlining for a feature as opposed to a full novel, but the way it comes across makes for a much more simplistic experience. Simplistic isn’t always bad and there is a clear passion in the way everything is constructed. However, it still falls short of its full potential in key moments. To say this was done to make it more accessible for a younger audience would be to underestimate the way children are capable of opening their minds to more expansive material. With all that being said, there is something to what the film does manage to pull off. Even though it isn’t perfect, many of the more haunting heights strike a chord.

While most will likely remember the moments where Atreyu flies atop Falcor with the memorable score playing underneath, there are also some more sublime and subtle moments that stand out. From the way the vast nothingness expands out before you or how lightning shatters across the sky, it is hard not to feel awe at the craft on display. While some of the effects are more than a little rough and were criticized as such at the time; when you get swept up in the story that all melts away. In particular, the scene where the world begins to get destroyed around Atreyu feels like a nightmare that cuts deep. It quite literally obliterates everything and leaves the characters pondering the destruction of their world as they float through space. Though it doesn’t dwell on this darkness for too long, moments like these leave an impact and make it one that finds something fascinating in this fantasy world.

As we then get to the ending, the stories collapse in on themselves. With Bastian apparently having just totally skipped the entire day of school to read, the young boy seems skeptical of what is happening. It is a sweet yet sentimental finale as he then embraces his own role in the story, moving from merely being a bystander into a hero in his own right. This leaves everything on a high note as we see Bastian finally get to embrace his own imagination and break free from all the burdens of reality that have kept him tied down. It is vastly different from the book, cutting out quite a lot of what happens with the Empress in helping him realize his power as the film was structurally constrained to reach its ending. There is a world where the subsequent sequels could have carried on in more engaging ways, though there is much less to defend once it continues on past this first one. Most interestingly, there is apparently a bidding war for the rights to revisit the story and start fresh. Whether that will happen remains anyone’s guess though, whatever happens, this original adaptation still remains one worth revisiting and appreciating even when it didn’t fully capture the novel.

Rating: B