The HBO sci-fi/adventure series The Nevers is set in 1890s Victorian London after a supernatural event has mysteriously given certain people, most of whom happen to be women, various unusual abilities. At its core is the friendship between Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a resourceful widow who never shies away from a fight, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant inventor whose creations are often far ahead of their time, as the two women attempt to find and protect the gifted from those who wish to annihilate them.

During a virtual junket for the new show, Collider got the opportunity to chat with co-stars Anna Devlin (who plays the 10-foot-tall Primrose Chattoway), Viola Prettejohn (who plays Myrtle Haplisch, a girl that can no longer speak English but suddenly knows every other language), and Kiran Sonia Sawar (who plays Scottish Sikh Harriet Kaur) about why they found The Nevers so appealing, how their differences affect the lives of their characters, the waterfall of comradery between the trio, working on such detailed sets, and how they make Primrose seem so tall.

Collider: When this came your way and you saw all of the possible story threads and characters and things to explore in this blend of genres, what got you excited about it? Was there an aspect of this that most appealed to you?

VIOLA PRETTEJOHN: One of my favorite things about acting is the transformative quality, being able to put yourself in the shoes of another person completely, and being able to see the world through a different perspective. The world that this team had created was so different to the world we live in and something that we could never, ever truly experience in our lives. It’s the closest you can get to time-traveling. That really excited me, immersing myself in Victorian culture. But then, there’s also the sci-fi element and the action sequences. I was so ready to get to do stunts. I was always saying, “Please write me stunt work.” I didn’t get to do that much, and I was so sad about it. Hopefully in the future, I will be able to.

ANNA DEVLIN: I was just so excited to see all of these incredible female roles, especially Amalia’s character. A show can have all of these incredible female roles, but the lead is still a man. So, I feel like having Amalia at the head of this show and being such a strong, intelligent, incredible woman, who’s also really flawed, just really excited me. It’s my favorite kind of thing to watch.

KIRAN SONIA SAWAR: Yeah, all of the above. It appeals on so many different levels. It’s an experience that not a lot of actors, unfortunately, get to experience. It just feels like such a privilege to be immersed in sets as giant as this, in costumes as amazing as this, and with all of the VFX and special effects. It’s not something that you get to do as an everyday jobbing actor. That is half of its appeal.

Kiran, when you found out what Harriet could do, what did you think about it?

SAWAR: Yeah. I was like, “Oh, my God, this is gonna be awful. It’s just gonna be me spluttering.” I remember talking to Viola, on the first day that I got to use my magic, and I was like, “I really wanna make it gross and really real,” and our creator came over and was like, “Can you just make it a little bit more magical?” I was like, “Ah, you want the princess version? I was giving you the real version, with proper breath.” It was really fun because then you got to play with how it would play out and how you would go about doing it and what it looks like on camera. You’re not gonna know until you see it. It’s such a weird, artificial thing to be doing that needs to be so natural and intrinsic to who you are as a character, that it should just happen. But as an actor, you’re still like, “I don’t know how this is gonna look okay. Let’s just go with it.” That’s fun because you just get to jump in the deep end.

Anna, Primrose can’t hide what her differences is from people. How does that work on set?

DEVLIN: I’ve got a different time than my co-stars. Usually, there’s a little green screen, a hundred meters away, where I’m performing. I can usually see the actors and the set, so I can still get a good feeling of what’s going on. Sometimes I have to stand on a platform, so that I’m the proper height for eye lines. That’s quite nice because then I can actually really feel like I’m huge. I’m five foot tall, so it’s quite a bizarre thing, really. And they play with perspective, as well. They have the camera down low and I get extra close to it. There are some horrible angles going on. It’s a lot of fun and it’s definitely a different experience. Sometimes actually being on the platform is quite overwhelming because I can actually see just how many people are working on the show. Obviously, when there’s someone standing on a platform, you’re gonna look, so I get to feel what it would feel like for Primrose, being so huge and being so other. It’s helpful, but it’s also a little bit difficult.

Viola, since Myrtle understands English, but doesn’t speak it, what’s it like to have to work on delivering dialogue in such a variety of languages?

PRETTEJOHN: It’s definitely something that I had to get used to. When I first auditioned, what was written on the page was a variety of noises. Anna also auditioned for Myrtle, so she knows what I’m talking about. You had to interpret it the way you wanted to interpret it. So, when I actually got the role, this leviathan task was facing me and it was pretty daunting, really. It was a long process of translation and listening to recordings to get pronunciation. And then, on set, I found myself using a lot of hand gestures and over-expressing with my face, and that was really embraced by our directors. That’s how I leant into Myrtle being very enthusiastic and outgoing. She has a lot of gumption and that shows through her desire to communicate with everyone around her. She makes such a good effort with it all. She makes friends so easily, despite not being able to communicate with them. She just embraces it. She’s like, “I know what I’m saying, and I’m gonna make you understand.”

We get to see the three of you teaming up in this. Was it fun to get to have those moments, where your characters are working together to understand what Myrtle is trying to reveal to them?

SAWAR: It’s amazing watching that waterfall of comradery trickle down throughout the orphanage, and it lands with everyone coming together to try to figure something out. We kind of think it’s important, but we don’t really know. Judging by Myrtle’s response to it, we think we should try to figure it out, but we’re still really not sure of what it is we’re trying to solve.

PRETTEJOHN: Even after we do the translation, Myrtle still has stuff that she understands, that she couldn’t convey to them. Myrtle still has all of this other stuff that she knows, that no one else knows. That whole sequence of scenes was very interesting to play out.

Anna, it’s so hard for Primrose because she can’t hide in the way that many of the other characters do. How hard is that for her?

DEVLIN: It’s impossibly difficult, really. Especially as a 16-year-old girl, I don’t know about your guys’ experiences, but for me, most people who are 16 years old are still figuring out who they are in their own body and accepting what they’ve been given. For Primrose, it’s especially difficult because she wants to be this perfect lady. She wants to be really feminine, but she’s 10 feet tall and everybody can see it. There’s a learning curve that starts to happen, where she looks at all of these incredible women around her, in the orphanage, and sees how they’re using their turns, not as weaknesses, but as their strengths. I really hope that she continues on that journey and can see that her power is great and she can still be feminine, no matter what size and shape she is. She’s definitely started to see that, and I hope that grows and flourishes.

What’s it like to work in this wardrobe and on these sets? Does all of that attention to deal really help you with getting into your characters?

SAWAR: For me, I find the set detail very, very, very helpful. In terms of costumes and things, I don’t find it super helpful because I build my person out with what they’re wearing. Sometimes it can be frustrating, if somebody is like, “No, this button must be like this and this must be like this, and it feels fussy.” For me, I don’t find that, that helpful. The obvious things of the corset and feeling like you live in a Victorian society make sense for our characters and really do shotgun, you straight into an era that’s very, very different from the way we live.

PRETTEJOHN: Yeah. The fact that if you wandered around Penances workshop or Amalia’s study – I had one scene in there – and you find a little notebook on a desk, you could open it up and it had writing that made sense about one of Penance’s inventions. No one would ever open it up. It’s just a book on a desk, but it’s those tiny little details that really immerse you in everything you’re in. You can’t not feel part of the world. It just forces you into that mindset. It’s amazing, what they’ve achieved with this show, really.

DEVLIN: The props team and the set team just go to so much incredible detail. Sometimes they even make mini-sets that I get to walk around in and feel huge, which is really helpful. And then, I get tiny little props. I’ve got a little book and a little parasol. That, for sure, really, really helps me get into it and imagine what it looks like and what it’s gonna look like for the viewer.

Would you say that, by the end of the first half of this season, we’ll have a clear perspective or a different point of view on who your characters are, as we get to know them?

SAWAR: I think you’ll definitely see their different strengths, and the different forms of heir own perspective of what it means to be brave, what it means to be strong, and what it means to stand by our own individual thoughts and beliefs. Those are the things that might start to be teased out, by the end of this first season.

PRETTEJOHN: Myrtle is growing up and you’ll see that, with her embracing her power, she’s growing up to be a woman. I think by the end of this first season, you see that a little bit.

The Nevers is available to stream on HBO Max.

