We finally get our first extended look at one of HBO's most intriguing spring releases.

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming TV show The Nevers. The new, six-episode show credits Joss Whedon as creator and an executive producer, although he exited The Nevers back in November 2020 citing personal reasons. Earlier this month, it was reported Philippa Goslett had taken over showrunner duties. Amidst all these changes at the top, we still had yet to see any new images or substantial footage (this HBO Max preview trailer counts a bit, to be fair) from this intriguing new show — until now.

The teaser trailer for The Nevers teases a TV show which blends steampunk with fantasy to tell an intriguing kind of story. Set toward the end of the Victorian era in England, a mystical cosmic event touches down on Earth and gives a select group of citizens of London — mostly women — supernatural abilities. (Think X-Men but with petticoats and a strong English accent.) London quickly divides into the "Touched," those with supernatural abilities, and the regular folks. In the midst of this new world comes Amalia (Laura Donnelly) and Penance (Ann Skelly), friends and partners doing what they can to champion the Touched and show that it's possible for the two sides of society to once again live in harmony. This Nevers teaser trailer also teases plenty of action mixed into its complex, character-driven plot. Shots peppered throughout the teaser reveal many of Penance's inventions — which give the show a Doctor Who vibe — and Amalia's abilities to kick serious butt when given the chance. All in all, I'm in.

The cast assembled for The Nevers is absolutely crackerjack. In addition to Donnelly and Skelly, The Nevers stars Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin. The Nevers is executive produced by Goslett, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, and Jane Espenson.

The Nevers premieres on HBO in April. Check out the official teaser trailer for the new Victorian-era fantasy series below. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in February.

Here's the official synopsis for The Nevers:

In the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of... well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

