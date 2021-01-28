After Joss Whedon abruptly left his upcoming, anticipated HBO series The Nevers in November 2020, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Philippa Goslett will be the new showrunner for the Victorian-era female-fronted superhero program.

Goslett's previous screenplay credits include How to Talk to Girls at Parties, Mary Magdalene, and Little Ashes; while she has developed TV projects for BBC, Channel Four, and FX, this will be her first television project aired. It will be curious to see if she has any effect on the first season of The Nevers, as cast member Nick Frost told us that Whedon "directed all my episodes, and I think he directed them all." Perhaps this will be a touch of a reverse Justice League situation, as Goslett reshapes Whedon's vision in post-production just as he did to Zack Snyder in JL.

When Whedon left The Nevers, he gave this statement:

"This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing the Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labor of love, but after two plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade."

The Nevers is set to premiere on HBO the summer of 2021, though I wouldn't be surprised if that is delayed to give Goslett more time to shape the series thus far to her vision.

