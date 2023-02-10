HBO's The Nevers has found a new home after it was unceremoniously axed and pulled from HBO Max. On Friday, it was confirmed that Tubi landed the exclusive streaming rights to the drama series and will stream all six episodes starting Monday, February 13. On top of that, six previously-unseen episodes will air beginning on Tuesday, February 14 starting at 2:38 p.m. ET and wrapping with Episode 12 on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:50 p.m. ET.

The Nevers debuted the first half of its first season all the way back in 2021 and was originally planned to air the second half sometime this year. It was just one of many casualties amidst the Warner Bros. Discovery restructuring efforts, leaving HBO Max at the same time as the acclaimed series Westworld. As part of a strategic shift, both series were among eight previously designated to appear on third-party free ad-supported TV (FAST) services. Tubi landed The Nevers as part of a larger overall deal that also included all seasons of Westworld, The Time Traveler's Wife, and Raised By Wolves among others.

Set during the final years of the Victorian era, the series was billed as an "epic science-fiction" drama about a group of Victorians known as the Touched who gain special abilities from the magical to the horrific after a supernatural event occurs. Protected by their leaders Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), this new underclass with their "turns" face danger from all around as they try to establish their home and secure their place in the world. Originally created by Joss Whedon, the Philippa Goslett-showrun series featured an extensive cast including Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

Does The Nevers Have a Satisfying Ending?

With the show coming back through Tubi, TVLine secured an exclusive interview with Goslett to see what the showrunner had to offer on the new episodes. Specifically, she assured fans that the finale of Season 1 will finally give the series a proper rest and close the storyline the show opened back in 2021, saying:

I think Episode 12 brings all our storylines home to roost in ways which will feel satisfyingly cathartic. There are definitely story elements and character dynamics there which were intended to push into future series [seasons], but they would have been starting a new chapter of The Nevers. I believe that we bring this one to what feels like a natural close.

The Nevers lives again on Tubi on February 13 with the previously unaired episodes arriving in the days to come. Check out the trailer and the full schedule for the live broadcast of episodes below. The next live re-airing through Tubi's WB TV Watchlist channel is also scheduled for March 1 through 3.

Monday, February 13th:

12:39 pm ET The Nevers Ep 101 "Pilot" TV-MA

1:48 pm The Nevers Ep 102 "Exposure" TV-MA

2:53 pm The Nevers Ep 103 "Ignition" TV-MA

3:52 pm The Nevers Ep 104 "Undertaking" TV-MA

4:52 pm The Nevers Ep 105 "Hanged" TV-MA

Tuesday, February 14th:

1:28 pm ET The Nevers Ep 106 "True" TV-MA

2:38 pm The Nevers Ep 107 "It's a Good Day" TV-MA

3:46 pm The Nevers Ep 108 "I Don't Know Enough About You" TV-MA

4:47 pm The Nevers Ep 109 "Fever" TV-MA

Wednesday, February 15th: