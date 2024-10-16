McFarlane Toys has been leading the charge on Batman’s 85th anniversary this past year with both their popular DC Multiverse and DC Direct figure lines. The latter of which has recently revived their Batman: The Animated Series / The New Batman Adventures brand of figures. In the last few months, fans have gotten sets that have celebrated classic episodes like “Girls' Night Out” and “Legends of the Dark Knight," alongside other characters from DCAU shows like Batman Beyond. Now McFarlane Toys has unveiled The New Batman Adventures Wave 3 and, keeping in the tradition of past releases, it honors two underrated episodes from the beloved animated universe.

Wave 3 includes three brand new, six-inch scale figures: two villains and one stylish version of Kevin Conroy’s Dark Knight. The wave features Firefly, The Creeper, and the Anti-Fire Suit Batman. The latter of which almost acts as a precursor to the look made famous by the Batman Beyond suit. Each figure comes with multiple pairs of interchangeable hands, a stand and a reproduction animation cel with a model sheet on the back. They’ll be $24.99 USD each.

Musical Trauma and a New Villain Origin Story

This new batch of figures is based on the episodes “Torch Song” (Season 1, Episode 12) and “Beware the Creeper” (Season 1, Episode 10). The former followed a famous pop star named Cassidy who recently broke up with her band technician, Garfield Lynns. He doesn’t like that and sabotages her latest show, which Bruce Wayne and Barbara Gordon happen to be attending, and her show goes up in flames. Cassidy is left traumatized by the experience, developing a new fear of fire, as Batman and Batgirl track down Lynns. Like in the comics, Lynns has taken on the Firefly persona. They do eventually stop him with Batman’s new anti-fire suit, but the physiological damage done to Cassidy has already been set ablaze. It's a complex story about trauma with many of the episode’s characters lying in a muddled gray area. With Smile 2 dealing with similar themes and a troubled pop star coming out this weekend, it currently feels like the perfect New Batman Adventures episode to revisit.

“Beware the Creeper” takes the exact opposite approach, acting like a wacky crime comedy. This episode follows popular Gotham TV reporter Jack Ryder after The Joker throws him in the same vat of chemicals that gave the Clown Prince of Crime his permanent white complexion. Like The Joker, Ryder goes off the deep end. However, unlike Batman’s most famous villain, his Creeper persona is mostly trying to get revenge on The Joker. His bizarre form of revenge is stealing Joker’s “love,” Harley Quinn. As one can imagine, hilarious hijinx ensue, with Batman and Robin trying to save Ryder before he gets himself killed. Both of these tonally different episodes were a highlight of The New Batman Adventures era.

Where Can You Stream ‘The New Batman Adventures’?

You can currently stream Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, including the episodes “Torch Song” and “Beware the Creeper,” on Max. McFarlane Toys’ New Batman Adventures Wave 3 can be pre-ordered now on their website. They’re set to be released later this year.