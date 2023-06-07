One of the most anticipated Australian films of the year, The New Boy, from acclaimed director Warwick Thornton has released its trailer. Ahead of the film's debut in Australian cinemas on July 6, Thornton's beautifully shot picture tells a moving story of a time when things were being delicately held in balance, a story of the cost of survival and internal spiritual struggles.

The film, which had been selected to screen at Cannes, is set in 1940s Australia, the trailer begins with a nun reading out a letter she had written to a superior. The letter from Sister Eileen, played by Cate Blanchett, began thus, "To the Aboriginal Protector. Mr Crank, I am writing regarding the progress of the new boy you sent us." A young Aboriginal boy can be seen away from a lone horse surrounded by vast sways of barren, dusty land. Now in a monastery for Aboriginal children run by the renegade nun, Eileen is drawn to the boy, who is able to begin to understand and adapt to the world around. Blending in with others of different backgrounds, the young man seems to have found Christ and developed a passion for him. But in the dead of night, this lad may have supernatural powers of his own to show off.

Aswan Reid plays the Aboriginal boy who has been delivered to Eileen's monastery where a precious relic, a carving of Christ on the cross, has the young man converting to new beliefs. Eileen's own faith in her God is also being severely shaken, especially when she discovers that her new charge might possess abilities that defy human logic.

The Crew Behind The New Boy

Thornton, whose previous credits include Samson and Delilah, is responsible for writing and directing this picture. The film's publicity statement described the director's work as “elegant and concise storytelling" which "is augmented with spectacular images and a uniformly superb cast – including a group of very promising young actors playing the boys at the monastery. But it is the magnetic on-screen presence of young Aswan Reid that astonishes." The superb cast highlighted in that statement includes Reid, Blanchett, Deborah Mailman, and Wayne Blair. Other members of the cast include Shane Brady, Tyrique Brady, Laiken Woolmington, Kailem Miller, Kyle Miller, Tyzailin Roderick, and Tyler Spencer.

The New Boy arrives Australian cinemas on July 6. Watch the trailer below: