Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from The New Hands, a horror movie from writer and director Brandon Scullion (Consumption). Scullion is an independent filmmaker with dozens of shorts in his filmography, having also been part of 2 Die For and 60 Seconds to Die, two great horror anthology movies.

The New Hands stars Stephen Wu as Bram Victor, a young man who gets both hands mangled after an accident at work. Shortly after that, Bram’s girlfriend (Lexi Graboski) leaves him—something he blames on his deformed pair of hands. Consumed with resentment and with heavy painkillers fogging his mind, Bram decides to craft a new pair of hands for himself if he ever wants to reclaim his life. In order to do so, Bram puts on a mask and chases victims with scissors, cutting away the pieces he needs to finish his masterpiece. It’s a perfect concept for a disturbing body horror movie.

The exclusive clip focus on Academy Awards nominee Sally Kirkland (Anna, 1976’s A Star Is Born), who plays Bram’s grandmother in The New Hands. In the clip, Kirkland tries to protect her grandson by sending cops away when they knock at her door. Meanwhile, Bram is at the library, stalking his next victim, the librarian who helped him find books on amputation. Finally, the exclusive clip shows us a scene where Bram talks with Kirkland’s character through the TV.

Image via Indican Pictures

RELATED: 'Saint X' Trailer Creates a Dangerous Ripple Effect for Alycia Debnam-Carey

In The New Hands, the killer gets instructions from people who show up on the screen, which eventually pushes him to hunt down his victims. The clip doesn’t show a single drop of blood. Still, we can feel the tension in the air as Bram slowly gets closer to the breaking point where he’ll start to chop away fingers.

Where Can You Watch The New Hands?

The New Hands cast also includes Felissa Rose, Liesel Hanson, Geoffrey Gould, and Sebastian Muñoz. Besides writing and directing the movie, Scullion also produces it alongside Pat Kusnadi and John Blythe.

The New Hands is currently available on DVD and comes to digital platforms on April 18. Check out the exclusive clip and the movie’s synopsis below.