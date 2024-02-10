Believe it or not, Christian Dior and Coco Chanel didn't initially hit it off. The New Look, an Apple TV + original, is about to explore the story behind Dior's accession (overshadowing Chanel's success). Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche play these two renowned designers onscreen, and their characters go through thick and thin while trying to find their space in the ever-evolving fashion scene in 1947 Paris. On top of the pressures to create innovative clothing lines, the political tensions amid World War II also interfered with their careers. Here is everything you need to know about the star-studded series focused on the names behind the Dior and Channel brands.

The New Look Explores the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior, as he dethrones Coco Chanel and helps return spirit and life to the world with his iconic imprint of beauty and influence.

If you are unsure what to do for Valentine's Day, The New Look has got you covered. The series will officially premiere on Wednesday, February 14. Only the first three episodes will be available when the TV show comes out, and the remaining seven will be released weekly. Below is the schedule with the dates that each episode will land on streaming:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 February 14, 2024 Episode 2 February 14, 2024 Episode 3 February 14, 2024 Episode 4 February 21, 2024 Episode 5 February 28, 2024 Episode 6 March 6, 2024 Episode 7 March 13, 2024 Episode 8 March 20, 2024 Episode 9 March 27, 2024 Episode 10 April 3, 2024

Where Will 'The New Look' Stream?

As previously mentioned, The New Look is an Apple TV + original, meaning that it will be exclusively available to watch through the streaming service. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial, and then pay $9.99 per month to keep up with new film and TV releases. Those who have recently purchased an Apple product are granted a 3-month free trial, which will come in handy for those who want to watch the fashion series from start to finish.

Is There a Trailer for 'The New Look'?

Apple TV + released the official trailer of the limited series on January 17, and it surely exudes style and class. The clip begins with Christian Dior making a clothing item for his collection, and the following shots are focused on his latest designs being worn on the runway in Paris. "Fashion needs a new leader," Glenn Close's character says, implying that Dior should be the next person to take on the post. Yet, it seems like fashion legend Coco Chanel isn't that fond of his work and is determined to reinstate haute couture as she knows best. The trailer then shows Dior and Chanel actively trying to stand out in the ever-changing Parisian clothing industry amid the socio-political crisis of World War II. As the war ends, a new evolution begins when renowned designers have the sudden urge to create innovative looks that will bring people hope and purpose. Dior closes the clip off saying that "people need to feel, dream, and they need to live again", and the series seeks to show how the masterminds behind successful brands were able to change the course of fashion in the 40s.

Who's In the Cast of 'The New Look'?

Ben Mendelsohn plays French designer Christian Dior in The New Look, years after winning an Emmy for his role in the Netflix series Bloodline. Before starring in the Apple TV+ original, the actor also joined the MCU as Talos in Captain Marvel and in the Disney + series Secret Invasion. Mendelsohn shares the small screen with Academy Award-winner Juliette Binoche, who plays Coco Chanel. The actress has been in several French and English-speaking projects, including The English Patient, Chocolat, and High Life.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays Dior's sister, Catherine, who sided with the French Resistance during World War II. In the series, her relationship with her brother is a determining factor in his lack of proximity to the Nazis (different from Chanel). In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Williams spoke about her experience portraying the character in The New Look:

"It was a long job, and it was amazing; my whole life moved to Paris. It was hard work, but it was such an honour to do this part, and it became all-consuming. This was a role that required an extraordinary amount of research and care – and it really hit me, bringing that wartime period back to the streets of Paris; like I could acknowledge the weight of it in a way that I hadn’t before."

Glenn Close plays Carmel Snow, the editor-in-chief of the American Harper's Bazaar from the 30s to the 50s, who praised Dior's designs. John Malkovich stars as prominent French couturier Lucien Lelong, while Emma Mortimer plays Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang plays Spatz.

What Is 'The New Look' About?

Here is the official logline for the series:

"As Dior rises to prominence with his ground breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior."

Who is Making 'The New Look'?

Image via The New York Times

Todd A. Kessler (The Sopranos) is the creator, writer, director, and executive producer of The New Look. According to an interview with The New York Times, Kessler was drawn to the story because the characters were making decisions in 'fast-evolving circumstances' in occupied France. The creator of the series also confirmed that the Dior house allowed the team to roam through the fashion archives in order to recreate the designs that Christian Dior made during that time period.

Grammy winner Jack Antonoff (known for his collaborations with Taylor Swift) is responsible for the series' soundtrack, which consists of covers of mid-20th century music by Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Florence + The Machine, and more.

