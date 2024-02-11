The Big Picture Dior and Chanel's rivalry defined an era in fashion and captured the public's imagination.

Dior's New Look revolutionized fashion after WWII, while Chanel stood for practicality and elegance.

The New Look era also saw the rise of other influential designers, like Balenciaga and Saint-Laurent.

Apple TV+'s The New Look is about to hit streaming screens next week, highlighting one of the biggest rivalries in fashion: Dior versus Chanel. In the years after World War II, the rise of Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and his fashion house was enough to get Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) out of exile and back to Paris, but not to lose her status as the greatest name in the field. The trailer has already promised to delve deep into what made it such a defining era in fashion, but there's always more to a story than what's on-screen. Deep down, Dior and Chanel's rivalry was about much more than just haute couture and pretty much summarized that era's zeitgeist.

Christian Dior and Coco Chanel Had Clashing Philosophies About Fashion

The years following World War II were pretty bleak, especially in France. The country was one of the main battlefields of the European Theater and had been largely occupied by the Nazis - a severe blow to French morale during the conflict. Rebuilding wouldn't be easy. People needed a lot of strength. But beauty can also be an important part of restoring people's faith in themselves. That's when The New Look is set, as Christian Dior rises as the leader of a revolutionary fashion house and Coco Chanel stands up to his trends with her consolidated views on fashion.

In 1946, Dior started his own fashion house after working under Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich). A year later, he released his first collection, one that would define an era in fashion. The new pieces were a welcome departure from the more austere and utilitarian looks that women had to wear just a couple of years earlier during the war and were supposed to highlight the female form. This new collection was defined by cinched waists with voluminous full skirts flowing downward to mid-calf length and round shoulders in dresses and suites. One of the most iconic pieces of this collection is the Bar Suit, for example. When Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Carmel Snow (Glenn Close) saw Dior's collection, she praised it as "quite a revolution," later giving it its iconic name by saying the dresses had "such a new look!"

Dior's new collection may have taken the fashion world by storm, but it wasn't a complete takeover. One of his most vocal critics was none other than the great dame of French fashion herself, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. In the years before the war, she pioneered the concept of modern, practical women's clothing, liberating women from the constraints of corsets and restrictive fashion norms. Her designs emphasized simplicity and comfort, introducing iconic pieces such as the little black dress and the Chanel suit. She frequently spoke against Dior's work, going so far as saying a woman wearing one of his dresses looked "like an old armchair."

The rivalry between Dior and Chanel peaked when she returned to Paris from her exile in Switzerland in 1954. Dior's New Look continued to captivate audiences with its luxurious silhouettes, while Chanel's designs retained their allure for women seeking understated elegance and versatility. The competition between the two designers was fueled by their contrasting visions for the future of fashion: Dior represented a return to tradition and romance, while Chanel embodied modernity and practicality. Needless to say, their rivalry captured the imagination of the public and the press at that time.

Dior and Chanel's Rivalry Was About More Than Only Haute Couture

Christian Dior got his break into the fashion world as the head of his own house a little late. He was 42 when he put out his first collection. He had been tied to the arts before, but World War II meant everyone had to sacrifice something. He served in the French Army in their fight against the Nazis. But, in 1942, he left the army and went back to Paris, joining Lucien Lelong's fashion house. It was a strange period because Lelong's house, like countless others, had to dress the wives of many Nazi officers during the occupation of Paris. It wasn't collaborating with the Nazis but rather doing something to ensure the business would survive.

But Dior has a history of fighting for the right side. Not only did he serve in the French Army, but his family was also involved in the French Resistance. His sister, Catherine Dior (Maisie Williams), was an informant in the struggle against the Nazis and was sadly captured by the Gestapo. They tortured her and sent her to the Ravensbrück concentration camp, but she survived the ordeal and was liberated in 1945. Christian named his first fragrance in her honor - Miss Dior.

During the war, France was divided. Most people resisted the Nazi occupation, even if discreetly so, but some saw in collaborating with them a chance for survival. That's Coco Chanel's case. She was already a household name before the war but closed her house in 1939 and began acting as a Nazi informant until the end of the war. It's said she sympathized with Hitler, especially his antisemitic policies, and even tried to benefit from them from a business point-of-view, especially regarding ownership of the Chanel No. 5 fragrance by Jewish businessman Pierre Wertheimer (Charles Bering). During that time, she even took a Nazi lover, Hans von Dincklage (Claes Bang). In 2023, documents were revealed about a possible link between Chanel and the French Resistance, but they are still disputed. After the war, she was spared from testifying about her Nazi connections, with orders seemingly coming from Churchill himself, who was not only her personal friend but also thought Chanel's connections could expose Nazi ties even with high-ranking British officers and the Royal Family.

In 1945, Coco Chanel left France and went into an exile of sorts in Switzerland, spending some of those years with von Dicklage. In 1954, she made her comeback into the fashion world with her first collection after the war. She intended to solidify her brand after inactive years and stand up to Christian Dior's New Look, as well as a fashion scene that was giving too much space to male couturiers. She went so far as to criticize Dior's designs by saying that "only a man who never was intimate with a woman could design something that uncomfortable." Dior was discreet about his sexuality but was known to be gay. After her comeback, the media and a lot of people in the fashion world remained weary of Chanel's Nazi ties.

Dior and Chanel Weren’t the Only Influential Names Tied to the New Look

As often happens in history, some moments and contexts naturally breed innovation in different areas and bring forth new names that turn the old ways upside down. The New Look era was one of those moments for fashion. Just as Christian Dior worked at Lucien Lelong's fashion house, his own house fostered many up-and-coming talents. For example, Pierre Cardin (Eliott Mangueron) designed the iconic Bar Suit for Maison Dior. Contemporary to the Dior and Chanel feud, Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) also had his own fashion house in Paris and was often both criticized and praised by the other two. After Dior's sudden death in 1957, he was succeeded by a young Yves Saint-Laurent, who would go on to become a household name in French fashion.

The New Look will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 14. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays.