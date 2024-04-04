Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of 'The New Look'

Apple TV+'s series The New Look, tells the fascinating and true story of two important figures in couture: Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche). Focusing on their lives during and immediately following World War II, the series portrays a bleak and war-torn world desperately in need of beauty, which is what the finale shows. Of course, the show relies enough on history that many already know what will happen, but that doesn't make the series any less interesting. The series actually begins with a glimpse of Christian and Coco several years later, showing how Christian was honored at a panel on the same day Coco returned to Paris for the first time in years, so anyone keeping track knew Christian would meet success while Coco was forced to lie low, and the finale reaches that point.

In the penultimate episode, Christian is working towards the opening of his own couture house, a feat which proved challenging. Desperate to hit his deadline, Christian hires seamstresses from other designers, knowing it would cause drama. Meanwhile, Coco fights to regain control of her company from her business partners while hiding her involvement with the Nazis during the war. But after throwing out her life-long friend Elsa (Emily Mortimer) in anger, Coco discovers Elsa overdosed, killing herself before Coco can save her. With the stakes high for both characters and journalist Carmel Snow (Glenn Close) looking for the new face of couture, they all have distinct goals, but one question remains: will Christian and Coco accomplish what they set out to do?

Where Does 'The New Look' Leave Christian Dior?

After seeing the characters through World War II, The New Look finale concludes Christian's story with the official opening of his couture house, but the process is not seamless (no pun intended). As Christian works towards the launch with a new vigor, he is forced to hire seamstresses from other designers to finish the work, harming his friends' work in the process. This is not without consequences, as he receives an angry visit from his friend Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and a complaint that puts him in a dangerous position with the couture council. Christian's former boss, Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich), must choose whether to throw Christian out of their society or not. With his carer on the line, Christian and his remaining employees, Madame Zehnacker (Zabou Breitman) and Pierre Cardin (Eliott Margueron), work extra hard, but know they cannot finish the collection in time.

Fortunately for Christian, the journalist Carmel Snow speaks to Lelong on his behalf, pointing out that punishing Christian’s ambitious vision would harm all of couture. Carmel’s argument changes Lelong’s mind about throwing Christian out. Instead, Lelong gives Christian a smaller punishment: some seamstresses must be returned and Christian will still pay their wages. He is allowed to keep the rest, which is enough to finish his collection, ensuring his opening can continue as scheduled.

Is Christian Dior Successful in 'The New Look'?

Though working until the last minute, Christian Dior's launch goes well, with many turning up to see his designs, including the friends he angered and Carmel Snow, who are all impressed by his work. Before the show, Christian nearly caves to the stress, fearing that his business venture will fail. But his sister Catherine (Maisie Williams) shows up to comfort him despite his belief that she wouldn't be attending. Understandably, after the horrors she saw in the concentration camp, Catherine feels guilty about attending celebrations or receiving honors, so she chooses to retreat to her recently deceased father's home, where she can work in the garden far away from the ghosts of Paris.

Though Christian had invited her to the launch, Catherine refused, yet he gave her a bottle of perfume anyway. When she finally opened the gift, the scent reminded her of their mother's garden and took her back to a time before the war, inspiring her to return to Paris to support her brother's work. When she tells him this, Christian admits that their mother's garden was his inspiration. Catherine later learns that the perfume line is named after her in a touching gesture from Christian.

As the launch officially begins, Christian's models show off his many designs, and each is met with applause and enthusiasm from the crowd, proving that Christian's work is popular. But the final design he reveals is the biggest. This one is what would become known as "the new look," the inspiration for the show's title.

What Happens to Coco Chanel in 'The New Look' Finale?

Left reeling from the death of her friend, Coco first confronts Spatz (Claes Bang), her former love and Nazi conspirator, who now wants Coco to pay him to keep her actions during the war a secret. Angry, Coco accuses him of helping Elsa kill herself. Though Spatz doesn't deny it (as he did supply the drugs), he accuses Coco of offering Elsa drugs in the first place and leaving her alone in a vulnerable state. Coco leaves, shouting that she will not give Spatz what he wants, making him a dangerous enemy.

She goes to negotiate with her former business partners, Paul (Jérôme Robart) and Pierre (Charles Berling) Wertheimer. There has been a significant drama between them as Coco evoked the Aryan Law during World War II to gain full ownership of the company from the Jewish brothers, and they began producing her perfumes elsewhere and cut her from the profits. However, all parties wish to settle their issues outside of court to protect the company. Refusing to be in the same room as them, Coco negotiates through a proxy, requesting ten percent of profits rather than her current one and two percent of gross profits. This is an unprecedented deal, but Coco wins. Before agreeing, Pierre visits her against her wishes, asking why she is doing this and reminding her of her harmful actions. Coco, focused on her hardships and no one else's, compares their situation to hers as a woman in business, excusing her actions by saying she did what she had to. In the end, she gets the deal she wanted.

But Coco is not entirely victorious, as she returns home to an angry Spatz who insists on getting money. When Coco's nephew Andre (Joseph Olivennes) attempts to remove Spatz from the premises, Spatz attacks Andre and forces Coco to reveal the truth about what she did during the war. Horrified, Andre leaves his aunt and turns Coco in to the French police. Coco is taken back to France to testify in the trial of Baron Vaufreland (Christopher Buchholz), whom she framed to keep her reputation clean. With an undeniable victory of Christian and Coco once again in danger at the end of the Apple TV+ period drama, it's no surprise Christian was on top of the world in the brief glimpse into the future while Coco was fighting to maintain her former glory.

