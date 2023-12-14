The Big Picture Academy Award nominee Glenn Close stars in The New Look, a fashion-centric series set in Nazi-occupied Paris during World War II where iconic and forgotten designers navigate the horrors of the war.

The first-look images showcase Close dressed impeccably in elegant, tailored attire, hinting at the stunning fashion looks viewers can expect from the series.

Close is joined by a star-studded cast including Ben Mendelsohn, Maisie Williams, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang, bringing together immense talent for an exciting reunion with co-creator Todd A. Kessler from the acclaimed series Damages.

The world of fashion is coming to Apple TV+ as the streamer has released first-look images for their upcoming series The New Look. The series stars Academy Award nominee Glenn Close as fashion icon and editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar from 1934 to 1958, Carmel Snow, and the images give the star the spotlight. Inspired by true events, The New Look is set in Nazi-occupied Paris and follows both now ionic and forgotten fashion designers as “they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.”

The two first-look images display Close exactly how you’d expect to see the editor of a fashion magazine. In both, the three-time Emmy Award winner is dressed to the nines in perfectly tailored attire. With elegant jewelry, scarves, handbags, and more accessories to bring the looks together. If one thing is for sure, fans have a lot of jaw-dropping looks to look forward to in the upcoming series.

What the first-look images don’t show is that Close will be joined by a star-studded cast filled with talent. Ben Mendelsohn will play French fashion designer Christian Dior, who rose to prominence by designing dresses for the wives of Nazi officers, with Maisie Williams playing his sister Catherine Dior, who in real life was a French resistance fighter against the Nazis. Meanwhile, Juliette Binoche will play fashion designer, and Nazi sympathizer, Coco Chanel, with John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi, and Claes Bang as Spatz.

'The New Look' Will Be a Reunion for Close and 'Damages' Co-Creator Todd A. Kessler

The New Look was created by Todd A. Kessler, who was a co-creator of Damages, a series that earned Close two of her three Emmy wins. These two talents coming back together to reunite on this series should be enough to excite anyone. This series will also be a reunion for Close and Apple TV+, which was also the home of her last acclaimed series, Tehran. The New Look is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced, and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

The New Look will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2024, with the first three episodes. With the rest of the series releasing one episode at a time each Wednesday. Check out the first-look images above, and a complete synopsis of The New Look, below: