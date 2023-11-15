The Big Picture The New Look is a historical drama on Apple TV+ that tells the story of Christian Dior's rise to fame in the fashion industry and his rivalry with Coco Chanel.

The first-look images reveal a star-studded cast, including Ben Mendelsohn as Dior and Juliette Binoche as Chanel, in stunning black and white portraits and colorful shots.

The series is set in Paris during World War II and explores both the hope and rebirth of fashion as well as the harsh realities of living under Nazi occupation. The soundtrack is produced by Jack Antonoff and features songs from various artists.

This morning, Apple TV+ is offering audiences a sneak peek at the fashion-forward story behind The New Look. The historical drama will sew together the tale of Christian Dior’s rise to fame as one of the most revered names in fashion, and the rivals who tried to take the crown for their own. Starring Ben Mendelsohn (Secret Invasion) as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) as Coco Chanel, the first-look images show a dazzling cast stacked with familiar faces, draped in designs that would change the industry forever.

Game of Thrones and Then Came You star Maisie Williams is almost unrecognizable in her up-close shot as Mendelsohn’s on-screen sister, Catherine Dior. A remarkable woman in her own right, Catherine Dior took a different path than her brother and was a member of the French Resistance, an occupation that put her life in danger time and time again. Also included in the release are a batch of posed shots that feature Mendelsohn’s Dior, Binoche’s Chanel, and John Malkovich’s (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) Lucien Lelong in stunning black and white portraits with their characters clad in suits and pearls.

The lineup also includes a colored shot of Mendelsohn’s leading character, hard at work in his studio, crafting and designing the next big piece of clothing. Aside from the main contenders in fashion, viewers will catch a glimpse of Emily Mortimer’s (The Newsroom) portrayal of Elsa Lombardi, a trusted friend of Chanel’s. Finally, there’s Claes Bang (The Northman) who appears in the film as a character named Spatz. While we don’t know much about his background, the image shows Spatz getting chummy with Chanel at an event.

What’s 'The New Look' About?

Juliette Benoche and Emily Mortimer in 'The New Look'

Set in Paris during World War II, there will be two sides to The New Look, one of hope and a blossoming rebirth to fashion and the other, the harsh realities of living in the City of Lights during the Nazi occupation. At the center of the tale is Dior (Mendelsohn) whose burgeoning interest in garments and design threatens the reigning queen – Chanel (Binoche). One of the most extraordinary and industry-changing times in fashion, audiences will be taken into the dangerous city as several of the biggest names in the biz were lifted to widespread success.

As if the names on the call sheet weren’t enough to draw in viewers, music fans will be stoked to know that The New Look’s soundtrack was produced by Jack Antonoff. Swifties will recognize the Grammy Award-winner’s name for his work on countless tracks from Taylor Swift’s collection of songs, while others will know him for his own bands, Bleachers and Fun. The project’s score is set to include tunes from Antonoff’s Bleachers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Nick Cave, Florence Welch, Perfume Genius, Beabadoobee, and more.

Check out the rest of the new images for The New Look below and catch the series for a three-episode premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2024, followed by one episode each Wednesday until April 3.

