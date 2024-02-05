The Big Picture The New Look tells the story of Christian Dior's iconic fashion line that brought back hope and elegance to post-WWII France.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, and Glenn Close.

Authenticity was a priority for the production, with Dior's original patterns and seamstresses used to recreate the designer's first line.

Fashion is so much more than trendy manners of dress in Apple TV+'s new biopic series The New Look. A new featurette shared today explores the historical importance of Christian Dior's signature first fashion line that would bring fantasy and elegance back to France amid one of the darkest times in the country's history. It also teases the challenges of the industry during WWII, as well as the personal struggle of Dior's family as his sister aids the war effort, and the power of art and creativity to bring humanity back from the brink of despair.

The video opens with a line from Ben Mendelsohn's Dior about creating a new world for the people of France with The New Look. Much of Todd A. Kessler's series revolves around the development of the titular line and how it became a symbol of healing after the Nazi occupation nearly tore the nation apart. Fashion would not be the same without The New Look, something Juliette Binoche points out while the footage flashes through fashion shows and late nights in the workshop with Dior. Adding to the challenges the designer faced were the many legendary icons of the industry active at the time, including his chief rival and the "Grand Dame of fashion" portrayed by Binoche, Coco Chanel. Beyond Dior, The New Look will cover the mindset of Chanel who did everything to defy the world she lived in and stand above her male counterparts.

Series producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told Collider's Steve Weintraub that the show's goal was to inject more humanity and emotion into the stories of Dior and the other icons around him. Part of that will come from Catherine Dior, Christian's younger sister, played by Maisie Williams, who put her life on the line constantly as a resistance fighter. Dior worries deeply about her involvement, and Williams promises that she'll play a role in bringing out a side of him that isn't always evident. Despite the hardships in front of these larger-than-life fashion titans, The New Look is described as a story of hope and survival that champions humanity's unique creative spark and ability to evolve with the times.

'The New Look' Features an Iconic Cast and Crew

To play the old icons of the fashion industry, The New Look landed a fair few icons of their own. Mendelsohn, Binoche, and Williams will be joined by a pair of Oscar nominees in Glenn Close and John Malkovich alongside BAFTA-nominee Emily Mortimer and Claes Bang. Talent also fills the visual and audio side of the production, as the crew worked directly with Dior as well as various famous musicians to nail down the right look and sound. Jack Antonoff composed the soundtrack, which features contributions from Matt Healy of The 1975, Florence Welch, Bleachers, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Beabadoobee, and Perfume Genius among others. Regarding the fashion, Bonaventura said that Dior went all out to recreate the designs of Christian's first line:

"I think the original clothing would be so valuable, it would be scary to do it. But Dior and we were really simpatico through the whole process. So they let us in, we actually use some of their seamstresses. So we were using the actual patterns and the seamstresses, and how it was created. We recreated them, in a sense, but we did it with Dior, with the people who know how to do it, with the fabulous designer, but it is very true to what he created. Some of it is a little simpler because some of those dresses take, you know, I don't know, 1000 hours to make, right? So we didn't have quite that luxury. And they have done some recreations themselves, Dior, and we were able to use those."

The New Look will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on Valentine's Day, February 14. New episodes will follow weekly on Wednesdays. Check out the new sneak peek below.

The New Look Explores the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior, as he dethrones Coco Chanel and helps return spirit and life to the world with his iconic imprint of beauty and influence. Release Date February 14, 2024 Creator Todd A. Kessler Cast Ben Mendelsohn , Glenn Close , Juliette Binoche , Maisie Williams , Emily Mortimer Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

