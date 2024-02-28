Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The New Look.

The Big Picture Paris faced a crisis after WWII, risking its fashion capital status, saved by post-war initiatives like Theâtre de la Mode.

Theâtre de la Mode was a key post-war fashion initiative led by local guilds and supported by top couturiers.

Dior's New Look marked the end of Theâtre de la Mode, but its impact revived interest in Paris haute couture globally.

In the fourth episode of The New Look, "What a Difference," the couturiers of Paris finally start to mobilize the city's comeback as the great center of haute couture in Europe. After years of Nazi occupation, the citizens are still struggling with morale. As Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) goes into exile in Switzerland after failing to blend in with Paris' "rich and sexy," the members of the local guild are joining forces to reignite the fashion industry with an initiative called Theátre de la Mode, led by Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich) with the support of names like Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes). While it may have been a little different, the true history of the Theátre de la Mode is just as inspiring as it is in the Apple TV+ series.

The New Look 9 10 Explores the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior, as he dethrones Coco Chanel and helps return spirit and life to the world with his iconic imprint of beauty and influence. Release Date February 14, 2024 Creator Todd A. Kessler Cast Ben Mendelsohn , Glenn Close , Juliette Binoche , Maisie Williams , Emily Mortimer Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

Paris Was at Risk of Losing Its Status as Fashion Capital of Europe

In The New Look, the history of fashion and World War II are intertwined. In Episode 3, "Nothing But Blue Skies," Paris is liberated by the Allied forces after years of Nazi occupation, and this dark period took a heavy toll not only on Parisians but on the whole of France. During these years, most fashion houses had to be closed, like Coco Chanel's, while others were struggling to remain open, like Lucien Lelong's, and even those had to face Nazi oppression, being forced to dress the wives of Nazi officials more often than not.

The Nazis always had an interest in fashion, something that can be attested by the fact that Hugo Boss designed uniforms for the Wehrmacht and the Waffen-SS. One of the main guidelines of the Nazi regime was to turn Germany — and, more specifically, Berlin — into the world's cultural and political center, and fashion played a large role in this plan's execution. The New Lookportrays this plan up until its third episode when SS leader Walter Schellenberg (Jannis Niewöhner) summons Coco Chanel to Berlin to try and sway her, revealing their intention of having Berlin take Paris' place as the capital of fashion.

Thankfully, it didn't work, and Paris was liberated before this could be achieved. However, during the occupation, the Nazis seized most of the fabric and other couture materials, and, on their way out, left next to nothing. So, even though Paris was now free once again and fashion houses could finally reopen, there was barely any fabric to use. Another problem was how, because of the war, the United Kingdom and the USA had become the centers of the fashion market with mass sales of more utilitarian clothing, so Paris had that to deal with, too.

The Theátre de la Mode Played a Crucial Role in Bringing French Fashion Back

Close

During the Nazi occupation, Lucien Lelong played an important role in keeping the French fashion scene alive. His house was one of the few that managed to remain open, and he was the president of the local couturiers' guild. In The New Look, it's Lelong himself who comes up with the idea for the Theátre de la Mode, but, in reality, it was Robert Ricci, son of French couturier Nina Ricci. He thought of the concept and introduced the idea to Lelong, who liked it and relayed it to his peers at the guild.

Although the series shows some controversy, especially with Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) being openly against it, in reality, the concept of the Theátre de la Mode was quite well-received. The mannequins were idealized at 27.5 inches, on a scale of around 1:3 of human size, and were made of wire to adjust to the poses that were required. Around 60 couturiers contributed to the project and volunteered their services to the cause, and many fashion houses provided scraps of fabric and other materials they could spare. Names like Dior, Balenciaga, Balmain, Hermés, and Nina Ricci took part as couturiers, with Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels providing tiny accessories and jewelry. They were all aware that the project's goal was to kickstart the French fashion scene once again, not only as a business but mainly as one of the few things France had to offer at that time, so everyone was committed to it. Every couturier contributed with original concepts and ideas, and they were free to use the dolls however they wanted. Artists got on board building the small sets to fit the couturiers' concepts. Some were in an opera house setting, others were daily casual scenes, etc.

The Theátre de la Mode exhibit opened at the Louvre's Pavillon de Marsan in March 1945 and remained until May, and it was an absolute hit. For Paris, fashion is so important, even during the Nazi occupation, people defied the rules by dressing as best they could under the circumstances, so getting in touch with actual fashion, made by professional couturiers, was crucial for the average Parisian. The pieces were so well-made that even the tiniest details, like zippers and buttons, worked as they should, and restored the people's pride in their nation and its strengths. The exhibit generated around one million francs and became such a hit, it even got to tour Europe and the USA in 1946 and 1947. French ambassadors promoted it as being the return of French fashion, which, in a time when clothes were merely designed to serve utilitarian purposes, was a breath of fresh air.

Ironically, Dior’s New Look Meant the End of the Theátre de la Mode

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The intentions behind the Theátre de la Mode were the best possible, and the traveling exhibit showcasing the return of French design and couture reignited interest in the business across the world, especially among the Americans and British. People started to regard Paris as the capital of haute couture once again. However, this meant the end of the Theátre de la Mode initiative. In 1946, the dolls made their final tour around the US and were abandoned after the final exhibit in San Francisco, and only the jewelry pieces returned to France.

In 1947, Christian Dior released his first collection, which helped revolutionize fashion and bring people back to Paris for business. His New Look movement meant the proper end of the Theátre de La Mode, as new pieces were hitting the market and interest in the dolls waned. However, they served their purpose of bringing everyone's attention back to Paris as the ultimate fashion center, and perhaps Dior's success wouldn't have been possible without the international impact the dolls had.

The dolls and sets remained lost until 1952 when they were acquired by the Maryhill Museum of Art, which was possible thanks to a donation by art enthusiast and patron Alma de Bretteville Spreckles. The state of the pieces was deplorable, however, and it took some time to restore them. Original sets made by artists like Christian Berárd, Jean Cocteau, and Jacques Saint-Martin were beyond repair. Nowadays, the dolls are fully restored and are part of a permanent exhibition at the Maryhill Museum, with even a very interesting online exhibit.

The New Look is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays.

Watch on Apple TV+