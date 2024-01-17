The Big Picture Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche bring the iconic fashion figures Christian Dior and Coco Chanel to life in the historical drama series The New Look on Apple TV+.

The series explores the power struggle between Dior and Chanel as they strive to elevate fashion during World War II, while also shedding light on the resistance against the Nazi regime.

The New Look not only showcases the birth of fashion empires but also features a meticulously crafted soundtrack that blends popular tunes from the mid-twentieth century with contemporary artists like Lana Del Rey and Florence Welch.

Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche have an eye for all things couture in the official trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ historical drama, The New Look. The latest project to come from Todd A. Kessler (The Sopranos), the 10-episode series will take audiences into the heart of Nazi-occupied Paris during the darkest days of World War II and reveal how Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) and Coco Chanel (Binoche) built the foundation of their fashion empires. Filling out the star-studded ensemble cast which promises to deliver a powerful batch of performances are Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom), Claes Bang (The Northman), and Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction).

As the war plays out in the trailer, we hear a voiceover from Close’s Carmel Snow, who speaks about the importance that fashion plays in keeping up the morale of the people of France. Snow is on the hunt for the next great designer “to rise from the ashes of the war,” and she’s about to find them. With an eye for forward-thinking fashion, Dior (Mendelsohn) hopes to be the person to lead the art form into its next phase. While some praise his efforts, others write him off, considering the up-and-coming designer to be the worst thing to happen to couture. His biggest hater of all is Chanel (Binoche) who plans to single-handedly pull style from the brink of destruction. As the two artists go head-to-head, a fresh vision is dreamed up that sets fashion on a new path.

Along with the power struggle between Chanel and Dior, The New Look will also delve into WWII and how those closest to the infamous designers were on the frontlines of standing up against the Nazi regime. Williams’s character, Catherine Dior, is the sister of Christian Dior and an adamant activist attempting to hold the Nazis off for as long as possible. Though she has little screen time in the trailer, her incredible true story will likely take more of a front seat in the series.

'The New Look' Is Collaboration of Sound, Image, and Fashion

While The New Look celebrates the birth of two of the most recognized and revered houses of fashion, the creators also took special care in crafting the perfect soundtrack to accompany it. Jack Antonoff is the man responsible for composing the track list that blends popular tunes from the mid-twentieth century with notable performers of today. Included in the lineup of musicians who contributed to the series are Matt Healy of The 1975, Florence Welch, Bleachers, Nick Cave, Lana Del Rey, Beabadoobee, and Perfume Genius, just to name a few.

Check out the official trailer for The New Look below and catch the series premiere on Apple TV+ on February 14 with episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.

