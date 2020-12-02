Comic Book Shopping is back and it's pivoting so we can keep sharing our love of comics while staying safe during the pandemic. Comic Book Shopping hosted by Coy Jandreau gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller and so many more industry heavyweights, and now we've got The New Mutants star Blu Hunt joining Coy for the very first semi-virtual episode of the show!

Directed by Josh BooneThe New Mutants features Hunt as Dani Moonstar. After her home is destroyed, Dani wakes up in a mysterious facility where Alice Braga's Dr. Cecilia Reyes informs her that she's a mutant and so are Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), and Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga). Dr. Reyes tells the group they'll eventually attend Xavier’s School for Gifted Mutants, but they need to learn how to master their powers under her guidance first.

the-new-mutants-movie-cast
While Coy returned to Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles, Hunt joined in via Zoom for some social distance comic book shopping. Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about Hunt's earliest days as a comic book fan, her connection to her New Mutants character, the comics she read to prep for the film and also the importance of relying on her co-stars during production:

"While filming I definitely emotionally relied on Maisie and some of my friends on set because I was going through so much making my first movie. And I was definitely drawing the comparison of, 'Okay, I'm walking on a movie set. I've never been on a movie set. I don't know these people. I'm out of my element. I'm facing all these things about myself,' and Dani is technically doing the exact same things. And so I think my performance of Dani was a little more subdued and a little more cautious because I was afraid of feeling those feelings because I was so young."

You can hear about all of this straight from Hunt in her episode of Comic Book Shopping!

