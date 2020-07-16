‘The New Mutants’ Gets a New Trailer and Comic-Con@Home Panel — But When Is It Coming Out?

20th Century Studios has released a new teaser trailer for the long-delayed The New Mutants while also announcing that the Marvel Comics adaptation will have a panel for Comic-Con@Home… but it’s still unclear how and where the film will be released.

The New Mutants was produced by 20th Century Fox and writer/director Josh Boone shot the film back in 2017, when it was understood that it would be released as a new Fox Marvel movie akin to Logan or Dark Phoenix. But the film was consistently delayed and pushed back to the point that when Disney bought Fox, The New Mutants was still unreleased. It’s a “holdover” film that doesn’t have any specific connective tissue to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been eager to see how Disney would handle it.

Most recently, Disney/20th Century Studios announced a theatrical release date of August 28th, but that date still seems dubious and indeed this little teaser makes no mention of when the movie will be released. It does, however, promote a panel for the film at Comic-Con@Home that will take place virtually on Thursday, July 23rd at 2pm PT.

Hosted by Ira Madison III, the panel will include Boone and cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga. Again, it’s unclear what they’ll be teasing since it’s still up in the air as to how and when this movie will be released, but I suppose it’s possible they could finally announce a premiere on Disney+ or Hulu during the panel. Or it’s also possible that Disney/20th Century Studios continues to hold onto a theatrical release and the film gets delayed again because theaters are definitely not going to be open in August.

Anyway, check out the new New Mutants teaser below as we continue the long wait for this film’s eventual release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The New Mutants:

Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone (“The Fault in our Stars”) and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, “The New Mutants” stars: Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”); Anya Taylor-Joy (“Glass”); Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”); Alice Braga (“Predators”); Blu Hunt (“The Originals”); and Henry Zaga (“13 Reasons Why”). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers.

Adam Chitwood is the Managing Editor for Collider. You can follow him on Twitter @adamchitwood.