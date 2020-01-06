A New Trailer for ‘The New Mutants’ Reveals the Long-Delayed X-Men Spinoff

At long last, a new trailer for The New Mutants has been released online, confirming that this 20th Century Fox film will indeed see the light of day. Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and scripted by Boone and Knate Lee (Kidnap), the film takes place in a secret facility where young mutants are housed, only just now learning what their abilities can do.

The film was shot in 2017, conceived of by Fox during the period in which the studio was making bold, tonally dynamic superhero films like Logan and Deadpool to great success. Rumors swirled that Boone originally pitched a more overtly horror-tinged movie to Fox, only to shoot a more toned-down version. Talk of trouble further intensified when Fox shifted the film off its original April 2018 release date all the way back to February 2019, ostensibly to make time for some reshoots. Those reshoots—which were intended to amp up the horror aspect of the movie—never happened, and the film’s release date was subsequently pushed again to August 2019, only for the movie to then fall into limbo when Disney bought Fox and took ownership of a superhero film they didn’t make.

But despite fears that Disney would shelve New Mutants or put it on Disney+, the film is indeed getting a theatrical release this year (finally), and Boone himself took to social media to assert that this version of the film is one he’s proud of—despite the fact that those reshoots still never happened.

This trailer is certainly solid, and the movie doesn’t look bad, but it does feel a little misplaced. You could see this slotting in perfectly with Fox’s new superhero direction, making movies that were a little offbeat and in stark contrast to what Marvel Studios is doing. But it’s hard to watch this without thinking about how Disney is likely to just release this as a one-off and move on, as opposed to folding any of these characters into the existing MCU. Hopefully I’m wrong, because this looks pretty neat.

Check out the new New Mutants trailer below, which arrives a full 15 months after the first trailer for the movie was released by Fox. The film stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.