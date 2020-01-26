Skeletons Are on Parade in New ‘The New Mutants’ Poster

20th Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox (I will never get used to this new name), has released a brand new poster for the upcoming Marvel movie The New Mutants—and it’s pretty great! The film is a holdover from 20th Century Fox’s slate of Marvel movies, and was originally supposed to be released in conjunction with Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2 as yet another step outside the normal bounds of “superhero movies.” But Fox kept delaying the film’s release so often that eventually it became Disney’s problem when the Mouse House purchased Fox and its film assets.

Disney, with input from Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige no doubt, decided no reshoots were necessary for director Josh Boone’s horror tinged X-Men spinoff, and thus the film will be released untouched. The story revolves around a group of young mutants being housed in a secret facility that purports to help them control their abilities. But as the kids learn about their new powers, they come to suspect this facility isn’t there to help them at all.

This new poster plays up the horror aspect of the film with skeleton overlays for the characters, and I like it a lot. The biggest question with New Mutants is whether Marvel Studios will capitalize on a film they didn’t make and continue that story, or if it’ll basically just be burned off like Dark Phoenix was before the MCU introduces its own take on mutants. I’m kind of hoping for the former, although it’ll be interesting to see what teases remain—originally Fox hoped to introduced an iconic Marvel Comics villain via a cameo in New Mutants.

Check out the new New Mutants poster below. The film stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3, 2020.