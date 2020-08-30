‘The New Mutants’ Leads a Slowly Reviving Weekend Box Office With $7 Million

[Editor’s note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we strongly encourage individuals to check with the recommendations of public health officials and CDC safety guidelines before seeing a movie in a theater.]

It has been a little over five months since we last reported on box office news as the U.S. has grappled with the global pandemic. The months-long shutdown has sent the theatrical exhibition side of our industry into a downward spiral, with financial woes consistently visiting theater chains including AMC and Regal Cinemas. Now, the final week of August is serving as a grand reopening of sorts, with 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants receiving a theatrical release in a limited number of domestic picture houses across the country now opening their doors to returning theatergoers.

20th Century Studios reports The New Mutants brought in a total of $7 million domestic in its opening weekend. The X-Men spinoff starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga was shown in 2,412 locations across the country. The New Mutants kicked off its opening weekend with $750,000 domestic earned in Thursday night early screenings, eventually rising to $3.1 million by Saturday. Currently, only 62% of the domestic market is currently open for business, with major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York City still closed down and thus making a big impact on New Mutants‘ earnings as well as any other movie showing stateside.

Overseas, The New Mutants earned $2.9 million from 10 territories, resulting in a $9.9 million global total for the Josh Boone-directed flick. Key territories include France ($1.1M), Spain ($0.5M), Taiwan ($0.4M), and Thailand ($0.3M). Additional markets opening in the first weekend of September include (but are not limited to) Italy, UK, Russia, Australia, Mexico along with Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Greece, Hungary, and Israel.

Coming in second place this weekend is the Russell Crowe road-rage thriller Unhinged, which earned $2.6 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total up to $8.8 million. At number three is the Collider-approved threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. The new movie sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as BFFs Bill and Ted, now grown up but still in charge of saving the world with their music. Bill & Ted Face the Music simultaneously debuted in select theaters and drive-in locations and digitally. It earned $1.06 million domestically from 1,007 screens while the digital earnings remain unclear.

Coming in fourth place is the Dev Patel-led The Personal History of David Copperfield, a wry adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale from director Armando Iannucci. David Copperfield‘s first weekend in U.S. theaters saw the movie open on 1,360 screens total and pocket $520,000. Fingers crossed the Patel-Iannucci picture will get a box office boost when it adds 1,000 screens over Labor Day weekend. Finally, behind David Copperfield is Words on Bathroom Walls, the teen drama starring Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell. The Roadside Attractions feature, originally released on August 21, earned a little over $453,000 domestic through Sunday from 1,356 locations.

Next weekend will be an even bigger weekend at the box office. Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet finally makes its domestic debut after numerous release date delays and Disney’s Mulan gets a digital release on Disney+. Keep your eye on this space because anything can happen as the box office gets back on its feet in the coming weeks.

The New Mutants is now showing in theaters. For more, please see Collider’s official statement on covering movies receiving a theatrical release during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

