The series follows an eager upstart and a newsreader trying to repair her reputation.

The Award-Winning Australian drama The Newsreader is set to make its United States debut. The series will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel as a Roku Original later next month. The series is set in 1986 and centers on the chaotic world of broadcast news. The series follows the relationship between a young TV reporter eager to begin her broadcast career and a sometimes difficult star news anchor as they cover the fast-paced news of the day. The Newsreader is a six-part series and features one-hour-long episodes. The series has been featured on several lists, including Variety's Best International TV Shows of 2021.

Sam Reid stars in the series as Dale Jennings, a young start-up desperate to become a newsreader, and Anna Torv, who plays Helen Norville, a notoriously hard to work with newsreader hoping to reestablish her reputation. The two will be paired together on assignments covering many landmark news events from the Challenger explosion to Halley's Comet and the often overlooked AIDS crisis. The series will follow their dynamic as they bond over their profession in a quickly changing world.

Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals at Roku, said of the project:

"Great content comes from all over the world, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Newsreader to American audiences exclusively as a Roku Original. As we continue to expand our Roku Originals slate, it is exciting to bring this type of incredibly well-written, award-winning programming to millions of Roku Channel viewers for free."

Michael Lucas, Creator, Writer and Producer of The Newsreader, added:

"We were absolutely thrilled when we found out that The Newsreader would make its American debut on The Roku Channel and can't wait for viewers to see the incredible performances of our ensemble, led by the phenomenal Anna Torv and Sam Reid as Helen and Dale. The Newsreader incorporates many iconic news stories that gripped the US in the 80s, but more than anything, we hope that the drama and emotion of the series resonates with American audiences."

Joining Torv and Reid in the cast are Robert Taylor, William McInnes, Chum Ehelepola, Michelle Lim Davidson, Stephen Peacocke, Chai Hansen, and Marg Downey. The Newsreader is created and written by Michael Lucas. The series is produced by Lucas and Joanna Werner. The series is directed by Emma Freeman. The project is executive produced by Werner and Stuart Menzies. ABC executive producers are Sally Riley and Brett Sleigh. The Roku Channel acquired The Newsreader from Entertainment One (eOne). Entertainment One serves as the series' international distributor.

The Newsreader will premiere on The Roku Channel on March 18, 2022.

