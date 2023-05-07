When it comes to grounded, reality-based stories with brilliantly witty dialogue, Aaron Sorkin is a prominent figure who comes to mind with these aspects in his work. The writer and producer is responsible for several notable films and TV shows from Sports Night to The Social Network. Though the more popular Sorkin TV series that comes to mind is often The West Wing, another quality series of his became popular during the early 2010s. Swapping the White House for a news broadcasting network, The Newsroom premiered on HBO on June 24, 2012.

The series follows a fictional news company, Atlantis Cable News (ACN), whose leading anchor and managing editor is Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels). He hosts the evening program "News Night", which undergoes a major revamp of staff after several of them jump ship to another show on the network. The reason for their exits is to do with a recent panel appearance of Will saying a fateful but iconic ranting speech about why America isn't the greatest country. It's only when his ex-girlfriend MacKenzie McHale (Emily Mortimer) is hired as the new executive producer by the order of his boss and longtime friend, Charlie Skinner (Sam Waterston), that Will realizes he has to embrace the needed change for ACN to deliver the news better to the public.

Running for three seasons between 2012 and 2014, the series initially got off to a rocky start with its first season receiving mixed reviews for coming off as "preachy" and on the corny side of uplifting to some critics. However, the show still cultivated a passionate fan base and intrigued audience who valued the insightful drama. Its behind-the-scenes portrayal of a fictional news broadcast that used headlines based in reality made it an underrated show during its time. As the seasons went on, its reception become more positive despite some production troubles that ultimately led to the series ending on a shortened third season. Over a decade after the premiere of the show, it's worth looking back at the incredible ensemble of characters and seeing what the talented cast members have achieved since then.

Jeff Daniels as Will McAvoy

Right from the first scene of the series, the audience can see Will McAvoy in all his glory: a disillusioned and grouchy but well-informed news anchor who delivers the hard truth on why America isn't the greatest country anymore. Underneath all the gruffness though lies his hopeful wish to maintain integrity and honesty, especially when it comes to the news. Having a background as a prosecutor and speechwriter, Will was built for the role as a forthright anchor after Charlie brought him on to host News Night. He has a long, complicated romantic history with Mack, which he has to put aside for them to work together with their new team for the show. Soon enough, their combined efforts help rejuvenate the show while Will and Mack slowly repair their own relationship.

Jeff Daniels originally has a history in theater before he transitioned to film and television. His most prominent films were showcase a wide range, from Speed with Keanu Reeves to Dumb and Dumber alongside Jim Carrey. Daniels won an Emmy as Best Lead Actor for his role as Will McAvoy back during 2013. His most recent work includes starring on the TV show American Rust and playing Atticus Finch in the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. In a 2018 interview with Collider, Daniels looked back on The Newsroom and that now-iconic speech saying:

I couldn’t have predicted that. I knew it would help. I was to the point where it was like, “How long do I want to keep doing this? At what point do I play the role that I really don’t want to play, for very little money, standing next to some 28-year-old who’s making $10 million? Am I really gonna do that? I don’t think so.” And then, Aaron Sorkin called. That Northwestern speech was as important to my career as getting cast in the Woody Allen movie, The Purple Rose of Cairo, when I was 30. To me, it was of equal importance, as far as what it did for my career, but you’ve still gotta come through. That Northwestern speech was just a great speech. Now, that speech will outlive me and Aaron. Whatever YouTube is, 50 years from now, you will be able to see it. That, I didn’t see coming. The Emmy, I didn’t see coming. In fact, I was told, “Just go for the salmon.” It took two or three years before [James] Gandolfini was even considered, so HBO told me to just enjoy the meal. That was a shocker.

Emily Mortimer as MacKenzie "Mack" McHale

MacKenzie McHale, or Mack, is the sharp and ambitious executive producer who joins News Night after Charlie hires her despite the fact she hadn't seen Will in over three years after their break-up. She plays a pivotal role in transforming the way News Night covers their stories, opting for real thought pieces instead of tabloid headlines that will reel in general audience numbers. Even though her plans ruffle the feathers of certain Congress members and the ACN owner, Leona Lansing, Mack continues to evolve the show's format and leads the team. She also works hard towards the improvement of her relationship with Will through the series.

Emily Mortimer is a London-born actress who broke into Hollywood films during the early 2000s. Some of her notable roles include the films Dear Frankie, Lars and the Real Girl alongside Ryan Gosling,and Our Idiot Brother opposite Paul Rudd. Her most recent films include the sci-fi action series-turned-film Don't Look Deeper, the horror drama Relic, and the reboot movie, Mary Poppins Returns.

John Gallagher Jr. as Jim Harper

Jim Harper is a senior producer who tags along with Mack to join News Night after the pair worked together during 2008 reporting about the war in the "Green Zone" of the Middle East. He's a dorky but dedicated worker who gels well with everyone in the News Night team and quickly becomes friends with Neal. He also has the typical "will they-won't they" workplace romance with Maggie as he develops feelings for her through the series with Mack's encouragement. Yet, his passiveness in relation to his personal desires steers the romance towards a long road with obstacles as he dates other women including Lisa Lambert (Kelen Coleman), Maggie's own roommate, and Hallie Shea (Grace Gummer), a rival reporter on the Romney campaign.

John Gallagher Jr. has been known more for his Broadway work, especially after originating the role of Moritz Stiefel in the musical Spring Awakening,for which he won a Tony in 2007. Besides appearances in TV shows like NYPD Blue and the first season of Modern Love, he's had supporting roles in movies such as 10 Cloverfield Lane alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Short Term 12 opposite Brie Larson. His most recent work includes being part of the reunion documentary film Spring Awakening: Those You've Known. His upcoming project is the space film I.S.S with Ariana DeBose.

Alison Pill as Margaret "Maggie" Jordan

Maggie Jordan starts the series as an eager intern and slightly inept personal assistant of Will, before being bumped up to associate producer by Mack upon her arrival. Her intelligence and passion helps her grow into the role and pitch pressing stories. One prominent pitch she puts forward is a story in Africa, for which she flies over to Uganda to visit an orphanage. The experience leaves her shaken, but she still holds onto the motivation of delivering the important stories. She starts the show being in a relationship with Don but also becomes close to Jim, which leaves her in a conflicted position in her personal life.

Alison Pill has a long history in the industry having started out as a child actress. She's appeared in several films during the late 2000s such as Dan in Real Life alongside Steve Carrell and the Sean Penn-led film Milk. Other major films in her resume include Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer and Midnight in Paris,in which she played Zelda Fitzgerald. In more recent roles, she plays Dr. Agnes Jurati in the TV series Star Trek: Picard.

Thomas Sadoski as Don Keefer

Don Keefer is an executive producer who ends up leaving News Night for the 10 pm program on the network, Right Now with Elliot Hirsch. He initially starts out in the series as a blunt, arrogant, and "douche-y" person, before the layers of his character unravels from insecurity and the fact that he's a realist trying to be considerate of the business. Over the series, he warms up to the renovated News Night team and stands by them through thick and thin. He also loosens up and becomes one of the more comedically-inclined characters in the cast with his sarcastic quips. Don starts the series in a relationship with Maggie but finds that he's also drawn to Sloan.

Another actor with a theater background, Thomas Sadoski has steadily built a career in film and television. Besides The Newsroom, he also starred in the comedy Life in Pieces for four seasons and has appeared across two movies in the John Wick franchise. In a 2013 interview with Collider, Sadoski spoke about how his background in theater helped him with his performance in The Newsroom saying:

I think it definitely helped. I think it helps a lot. Aaron is a playwright, at his core. I think he writes theater for the television. I think he writes very theatrically, which people either love or they hate. Some people either like that he writes so theatrically, and some people are angry about it and would rather he just stick to writing the way people talk. I am absolutely positive that the time spent in the theater, for all of us who spent time there, which is most of the cast, was definitely very helpful in preparing us for working with Aaron.

Olivia Munn as Sloan Sabbith

Sloan Sabbith is the senior financial reporter for News Night who has two PhDs in economics. Initially a reporter for the afternoon market-watch show, Mack brings her on to do a new economics segment. The two become friends, even though Sloan can be socially awkward. Yet, to those that she is close with, Sloan is cheeky and feisty. Her priorities lie in reporting about important economic topics, even though she could be earning much more money in financial sector work. She works closely with Will in a sibling-like relationship and butts heads with Charlie after she steps in for Elliot regarding a broadcast on the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. Sloan has an unlucky love-life through the series, until it's revealed that her and Don always had a lingering connection that they never really acted on.

Olivia Munn started out as a TV host for the gaming network G4, where she hosted the series Attack of the Show! for four years. She also worked on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent during 2010 and 2011. Besides The Newsroom, she's also had lead roles in TV shows like Perfect Couples and Six. Her most notable movie roles include Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse and Casey Brackett in The Predator. Munn also has quite a few voice acting roles in projects like Marvel's Hit-Monkey, Miles from Tomorrow, and The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Dev Patel as Neal Sampat

Neal is one of the remaining loyal staff that stayed with News Night following Will's incident. He starts out as a news scanner and runs Will's blog but quickly rises up the ranks to become an associate producer after bringing attention to the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. He teams up with Jim to escalate the severity of this incident as a leading story, which kicks off the importance of his input with running certain stories. Neal's passion in journalism stems from his experience recording footage of the London Underground bombings with his phone. He offers his expertise in technology and the internet to acquire valuable research and increase the use of digital media in the news format. He also brings forward the occasional funny anecdote of wanting to run a story about Bigfoot.

Dev Patel is another London-born actor, having had his first major role in the UK TV series Skins before his breakout role in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire, which launched him to international stardom. He also starred in M. Night Shyamalan's rather unfortunate live-action adaption of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Since then, he has had some wonderful lead roles in notable movies such as the recent eccentric film, The Green Knight, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and Lion, for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Sam Waterston as Charlie Skinner

Charlie Skinner is the respected Director of the News Division for ACN. He's a close friend of Will's, having introduced him to News Night, and is responsible for bringing Mack into the fold to change up the program. He is a former US marine and war reporter whose old-school ideology fuels his desire to see News Night flourish with its new format. Charlie often has to defend the program from Leona and Reese who take issue with the bold nature of some pieces and statements.

Sam Waterston is a prolific actor who has been acting in theater, film and television since the 60s. He is well known for his role as D.A. Jack McCoy in Law and Orderand plays a major supporting role in the comedy Grace and Frankie, which is headlined by one of his The Newsroom co-stars (next up). Among his most recent roles is the acclaimed miniseries The Dropout.

Jane Fonda as Leona Lansing

One of the main threats to News Night is Leona Lansing, who is the CEO of Atlantis World Media, the parent company of ACN. She's the mother of Reese, whom she teams up with to voice their displeasure of News Night's audacious stories that target certain members of Congress who have business ties with ACN. Leona often argues with Charlie about these issues but allows News Night to continue and hopefully improve.

Jane Fonda is another distinguished veteran actress who has also been in the industry since the 60s. Besides being an actor, she's also a former model and a social activist. She's a two-time Oscar winner for her roles in the films Klute and Coming Home. She also won BAFTAs and Golden Globes for her roles in Julia and The China Syndrome. Fonda recently completed her seven-season run of the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Chris Messina as Reese Lansing

Reese Lansing follows in his mother's footsteps as the president of ACN. His priority is business, focused on the ratings of the programs, which he fears will drop because of News Night's changed direction. Despite Reese's combined efforts with his mother to dial back the daring stories that air on News Night, Charlie is not at all intimidated by his power as he proceeds to shield the team from their complaints. Eventually, he does come around to the impact and vision that Will and Mack are bringing about, as long as they keep bringing in money.

Like many of the others on the cast, Chris Messina also has a theater-trained background before moving into film and television during the early 2000s. He's perhaps best known for playing Danny Castellano in the sitcom The Mindy Project along with appearing on other TV series like Sharp Objects, The Sinner and Gaslit. Messina also starred in Birds of Prey with Ewan McGregor where they were the villains in the film. He has a number of projects coming up including, the film adaption of The Boogeyman and the space movie I.S.S.

David Harbour as Elliot Hirsch

After previously being Will's co-anchor for News Night, Elliot becomes a lead anchor for his own show in the 10 pm slot called Right Now with Elliot Hirsch. He works closely with Don, who becomes his executive producer and convinces some of Will's former staff to join the new show. Elliot is as charismatic as Will but more approachable than his former co-anchor. Despite only appearing in 10 episodes of the show, he was a great part of the ACN team and had a memorable role in the "Amen" episode, where he was assigned to Egypt and was unfortunately attacked and beaten while trying to get coverage of the civil unrest.

David Harbour started out in Broadway before landing roles in Hollywood movies like Quantum of Solace and Revolutionary Road. Following The Newsroom, he earned his beloved role as Chief Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Harbour was next involved in comic book movies playing the titular character in the Hellboy reboot and the Red Guardian in Black Widow and has become quite a popular face in the industry in recent years.

Of course, this is just a selection of the key cast members who were featured on The Newsroom and there are plenty more talented actors who played memorable characters on the show. For those of you who are just getting into the series now, you can stream all episodes of The Newsroom now on HBO Max. And if you'd like to check out Will's iconic monologue, here's the video: