There aren’t many filmmakers from Texas that are as well-regarded for embodying the state’s values as Richard Linklater, who set great films like Dazed and Confused, Everybody Wants Some, Bernie, and SubUrbia in the area that he grew up in. Although Texas characters can often be portrayed as caricatures within cinema, Linklater has a deep affection for the residents of the Lone Star State that certainly comes across in highly empathetic films. Considering how closely the state of Texas is intertwined with the history of the western genre, it does feel a little bit odd that he did not make many more films centered around cowboys and gunslingers. However, Linklater certainly left his stamp on the western genre with the caper film The Newton Boys, which was based on one of the most unusual true crime stories within modern American history.

What Is ‘The Newton Boys’ About?

Set during the early half of the 20th century, The Newton Boys centers on four brothers who decided to begin robbing banks due to their inability to climb the economic ladder. After Willis (Matthew McConaughey) is released from prison, he decides to recruit his younger brothers Joe (Skeet Ulrich) and Jess (Ethan Hawke) to join his burgeoning criminal enterprise after two inmates he had stayed with are forced to make an early retirement. Eventually, their eldest brother Dock (Vincent D’Onofrio) is also released, and provides more expertise for “The Newton Gang” as their heists grow more ambitious. Initially, their scheme is simply intended to help them survive amidst a depressed economic environment, even though it also is something that they seem to enjoy doing. However, the four brothers unwittingly become heroes in the eyes of middle-class Texans, who see what they are doing to “stick it to the system” as being an inspirational act.

As with every film that Linklater has directed, The Newton Boys succeeds because of how individualized each of the characters are, and how each of the actors are able to bring out their personalities. Although McConaughey served a sense of comic relief when he appeared in Linklater’s groundbreaking coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, he gets to play the de facto leader of “The Newton Gang,” whose charisma is essential in helping to expand their operations. Hawke, who would appear as more of a romantic lead in Linklater’s Before trilogy, gets to play the comic relief for a change, as Jess’ boastful attitude adds more than a few very funny moments. Although D’Onofrio can also be counted on to bring the physical comedy, Ulrich unexpectedly becomes the heart of the film; Joe is initially reluctant about participating in criminal activity, but grows emboldened when he sees what their family legacy will look like. Linklater has always been a filmmaker who succeeds in crafting naturalistic conversations, and many of the best moments in The Newton Boys simply involve these four siblings sitting around and discussing the memories they’ve made over the course of their adventures together.

‘The Newton Boys’ Subverts What Western Heroes Look Like

Linklater creates a new version of what a western hero looks like, as the Newton Gang rejects the brooding, violent archetypes that are often associated with western icons like John Wayne or Clint Eastwood. It is noted that the brothers only targeted banks with surplus in which they could still benefit from the larger system, and never targeted individual savings from those that were less fortunate. One of the more humorous aspects of the film is the jovial attitude that they take to each of their heists; the brothers are often conversational with those they encounter, and do their best to emphasize that none of their intentions are malicious in the slightest.

Linklater still homages the westerns of the Golden Age of Hollywood, as the film features the type of stripped-down, highly stylized action sequences that made films like Stagecoach and High Noon so popular. However, archive footage featuring the real Newton brothers does emphasize that Linklater was remaining true to the spirit of the real figures he was depicting. While it’s not quite a traditional western, a little too eccentric to be a biopic, and not exactly a heist thriller, The Newton Boys is great entertainment, regardless of how it is classified.

