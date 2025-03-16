Russell Crowe has had one of the most interesting careers of any actor working in Hollywood today. While there was an era where his performances in modern classics such as Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: Far Side of the World, and Cinderella Man suggested that he could become one of the greatest actors of all-time, Crowe has spent the last few years making poorly-received genre films; while there may be fans of The Pope’s Exorcist and Unhinged that claim that they are “guilty pleasures,” they certainly don’t compare to the brilliance that Crowe displayed in The Insider and American Gangster. However, there was a brief period in which Crowe would take on these seemingly straightforward genre projects and elevate them into truly thought-provoking pieces of drama. The Next Three Days is an inventive thriller about the origin of criminality, and gave Crowe the rare opportunity to team up with Liam Neeson.

What Is 'The Next Three Days' About?