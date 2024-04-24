The Big Picture Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling joke about their dream sequels, with Gosling playing along and fondly recalling the commercial overshadowing of The Nice Guys.

They discuss potential sequels while praising the original film, with Blunt urging everyone to watch it and Gosling jokingly suggesting a Kickstarter campaign.

The conversation about a sequel takes a more serious tone, with Blunt and Gosling expressing genuine interest in making The Nice Guys 2 a reality.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, while out promoting their latest action-packed flick The Fall Guy, sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub and ended up veering into a hilariously candid conversation about the sequels they dream about. Between laughs, some good-natured ribbing, and a mutual respect for their past roles, the two stars shared more than just a few insights into their colourful careers. The focus of the chat veered consistently, however, into The Nice Guys.

The 2016 film, directed by Shane Black, is a vibrant, throwback buddy cop movie set in the 70s starring Gosling and Russell Crowe. The movie is a mix of slapstick comedy and hard-hitting action, enveloped in a thick layer of 70s sleaze and style. Despite critical acclaim for its sharp writing and dynamic duo's performance, The Nice Guys met its match at the box office against a surprisingly tough opponent - Angry Birds. The animated birds flung themselves right into the hearts of a broader audience, leaving our more mature, human detectives in the dust. Life truly isn't fair.

Blunt teased Gosling about his choice of sequels, expecting him to pitch a follow-up to the lesser-known Salmon Fishing in the Yemen just because "He's gonna say Salmon Fishing in the Yemen because he just loves saying that title."

Ryan, playing along with a laugh, acknowledged, "It is one of the greatest titles." But as the conversation shifted back to Blunt, she championed her own cause for Edge of Tomorrow 2, admitting to Weintraub, when he proposed it, "I knew you were gonna say that. You're an Edgy."

As they riffed on the possibilities of their respective sequels, Gosling lamented the commercial overshadowing of The Nice Guys by Angry Birds, with Blunt playfully noting, "He's still a bit of an angry bird about it."

A Love Letter to 'The Nice Guys'

The talk inevitably circled back to The Nice Guys. Blunt enthusiastically urged, "Run to watch it. It's heaven. It's so good. Shane Black at his best." She fondly recalled Gosling's standout drunk scene, describing it as "the best drunk acting you've ever seen."

Gosling, amused and perhaps a bit nostalgic, joked about the casting prospects of a sequel, "Oh, no. That was so good. Can you just be me in the sequel?" To which Emily promptly responded, "Yes! Oh my god, I’m in."

Blunt half-jokingly proposed, "It’s just me and Russell Crowe. That’s my dream." This playful banter soon turned into a mock campaign to get the sequel greenlit, with Gosling suggesting, "We’ll do, like, a Kickstarter."

As the interview wrapped, the conversation about a sequel seemed less like a joke and more like a possibility. "I'm actually gonna send this to people at Warner Bros," declared Weintraub, half in jest but also perhaps half in hope. Blunt encouraged the move, "No, no, no. Do it. I'm so in. I will turn up for a scene." Ryan added a humorous touch, "Do it on Angry Birds stationery."

As they continued promoting The Fall Guy, it’s clear these stars can juggle action-packed filming and dream big about their futures in Hollywood. Maybe, just maybe, they can will The Nice Guys 2 into existence.

The Nice Guys is streaming now on Apple TV+ in the U.S. You can watch Gosling and Blunt talk about The Nice Guys and so much more in the interview below.

The Nice Guys In 1970s Los Angeles, a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star. Release Date May 15, 2016 Director Shane Black Cast Russell Crowe , Ryan Gosling , Angourie Rice , Matthew Bomer , Margaret Qualley , Yaya DaCosta Runtime 116 Main Genre Crime Writers Shane Black , Anthony Bagarozzi Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Nice pair Website http://www.theniceguysmovie.com/#/home

