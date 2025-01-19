When it comes to follow-ups of beloved action comedies that have become modern cult classics, The Nice Guys 2 is at the top of most people's list of dream sequels. The 2016 Shane Black throwback buddy cop film starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe may not have been a box office hit in the eyes of its studio, but it was a critical darling. Now, almost a decade later, The Nice Guys is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray.

The Nice Guys will be coming to 4K on February 11, 2025. There are no special features tied to the release yet, but with that date right around the corner, we should know that sooner rather than later. The popular premium UK boutique label Second Sight Films also recently announced they were going to debut the action comedy on 4K in both a standard and limited edition. Yet this particular version doesn't appear to be that, as Second Sight is known for its gorgeous hardcover box sets. This simply seems to be a normal 4K for American audiences.

Still Waiting For a 'Nice Guys' Sequel

The Nice Guys follows down-on-his-luck private investigator Holland March (Gosling) in 1970s Los Angeles as he gets too deep in the wrong case. This sends hired muscle Jackson Healy (Crowe) after him to convince March to stop investigating the disappearance of a young woman, Amelia (Margaret Qualley). However, when they realize they're not the only ones looking for her, March and Healy reluctantly team up to save her.

While inspired by classic buddy cop comedies like Beverly Hills Cop, The Nice Guys is in a league all its own thanks to its great writing and brilliant chemistry between its two leads. The film is an endlessly hilarious showcase for both Gosling and Crowe’s comedic talent. That's the main reason why it's a shame The Nice Guys has not yet gotten a sequel — the pair simply make this one of the funniest comedies of the century. All the while, Black’s signature direction is here in full bloody force.

The Nice Guys also features an amazing ensemble cast. Alongside our loveable dynamic duo and Qualley, the action comedy also starred Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Kim Basinger (Batman), Keith David (They Live), and Ty Simpkins (Iron Man 3). Yet the main problem for The Nice Guys is it only made $71 million at the worldwide box office. Even though that surpassed its $50 million reported budget, that wasn't enough for Warner Brothers to greenlight making a second case. That's despite the film being loved across the board with The Nice Guys holding an impressive 91% certified fresh critic rating and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Even Gosling has gushed about wanting to make a sequel in the past. The ending of the original film certainly is ripe for the opportunity.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Nice Guys’?

The Nice Guys isn't currently available on a traditional streaming service, but you can rent the film on most paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home for $3.99 (USD). However, if you're a physical media enthusiast, you can pre-order the 4K Blu-ray now on Amazon for $24.99. Maybe the potential success of this upcoming release is exactly what The Nice Guys need to finally get the sequel it deserves. Only time will tell.

Watch on Fandango at Home