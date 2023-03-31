Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix show The Night Agent.The Night Agent has been a huge hit for Netflix. Renewed for a second season less than a week after its initial release, the action thriller delivers a movie-like experience through its intense 10-episode first season. It begins with an ambitious, young FBI agent working as a glorified 911 operator for night agents, and ends with him on thrilling a cat and mouse chase with several assailants, all while trying to take down a sinister plot and protect an innocent young woman.

New characters come (and some go) through the episodes, each making their mark. A few, however, truly stand out as being among the best episodes of The Night Agent.

11 Ellen

Ellen isn’t your predictable assassin. While she’s cold-blooded and does her job with precision and a lack of remorse, it’s clear when she breaks down in agony at the sight of Dale’s dead body that she isn’t completely devoid of emotion. Through their time together carrying out their various missions, she also shows glimpses of hope for one day living a better life. She wants to play house in a fancy suburban home with Dale and even talks about one day caring for a baby together. Despite loving the life she has, she yearns for a sense of normalcy as well.

RELATED: The Best Female Assassins From Movies

Ellen’s life choices might have been due to circumstances and not necessarily a desire to live a criminal lifestyle. Fans can feel how torn she is between the woman she is and believes she has to be, and the one she wishes she was, even if just for a moment.

10 Dale

Dale is far more practical as a memorable TV assassin than Ellen. He does his job and does it well. He doesn’t want to know anything about his victims or the reasons he is being tasked to kill them. He’s all about business and moving from one deadly job to the next.

Based on the flashback scene of him training Ellen, Dale has been doing this work for a long time. But she also appears to be his weak spot. He clearly loves her even though he’s likely incapable of the type of love she needs and wants. Nonetheless, seeing how he operates, covering every base, and stopping at nothing to achieve his missions, including even stealing a baby and posing as a loving father, makes him one of the most compelling characters on the show.

9 Cisco

Cisco had a very minor part in this show, but Cisco’s death was one of the most heartbreaking despite that, especially since it was glossed over. Peter’s long-time and seemingly only friend, the pair trained together and were partners when they started working in law enforcement.

Seeing Cisco talk about Peter to Rose, telling her what a wonderful person he is and touching on just enough details about his ex-fiance to inform but not gossip was refreshing. Cisco was the type of friend anyone would be lucky to have, and the character deserved more than what he got on the show.

8 Ashley Redfield

To say that Vice President Ashley Redfield was a deplorable person would be a gross understatement. He was willing to bomb a train full of innocent American citizens as well as others above ground to take out one target he wanted to get out of the way. He blamed his daughter’s death on his eldest daughter when she was still just a child and continued to berate her all her life because of his neglectful behavior.

RELATED: The Best Thriller Shows on Netflix Right Now

The clincher, however, was his fake emotions and willingness to let his daughter die simply to save himself. The character made fans instantly dislike him. As the most vicious villain of the season, Redfield was also one of the best characters because of this.

7 Hawkins

Even though he was unexpectedly killed by the second episode, Hawkins, played by Robert Patrick, provided the show with some much-needed grit, right from the get-go. He is initially pegged to be the one behind a sinister plot that included the murder of two-night agents and a train bombing. His gruff demeanor and snappy attitude made him seem to be the likeliest culprit.

But fans soon realize he’s one of the good guys who takes his job seriously. He just wants the respect he deserves and has earned. He also might have wanted to push Peter to be his best. Even though he wasn’t always pleasant, Hawkins felt deeply, as revealed by his wife who admitted to Peter that Hawkins cried when he learned of Emma and Henry’s deaths.

6 Erik Monks

A true television hero if there ever was one, Erik Monks’ character arc was one of the most interesting on the show. A heroic act to save the president saw him shot and severely injured. He ended up getting hooked on pain pills and became an addict. Years later, he returns but is tasked with working under a young, inexperienced Secret Service agent. He was humble enough to take the position despite his decades of experience on the job.

Looking to rehabilitate himself in more ways than one, Monks took Chelsea’s anger and insults towards him and his antiquated methods with calmness and respect. Even when she made a critical error, he didn’t rub it in her face. He was a stand-up man who was looked upon as a hero and died one.

5 Maddie Redfield

Maddie might have initially come across as an ungrateful, spoiled young woman. But it quickly became apparent that she had every right to despise her father the way she did. While she made mistakes as an adult, as young women her age in university often do, she had enough street smarts to figure out how to get herself out of it.

She was strong and willing to stand up to her father, even if it meant she could die because of it. Her strength in getting through everything her father put her through as a child makes her not only admirable but tremendously resilient.

4 Chelsea Arrington

Chelsea perfectly represented what it’s like to be a young and ambitious woman in a field that is typically dominated by men. She had to fight for the respect she deserved, and though she had unconventional ways of doing her job, they worked for her. Chelsea was not an emotionless agent but someone who genuinely cared about the person she was tasked to protect.

RELATED: The Most Suspenseful Movies on Netflix Right Now

She became a hero when she saved Maddie and the president from a bombing, with the help of Peter and Rose. But it was also her close friendship with Maddie that made fans appreciate Chelsea. While she was friendly with her, she was also doing her job. She played training games with Maddie, for example, discussing what to do in an emergency. One of these tactics helped Maddie send the crucial signal about her location that led to her rescue.

3 Diane Farr

Diane, played by one of the busiest character actors Hong Chau, who fans might recognize from other recent shows and movies like The Menu and Poker Face, isn’t one of the best characters because she was a good person. It’s because she brilliantly fooled many around her, most notably Peter. He believed deeply that she was his friend. Fans could see his heart sink when he realized she wasn’t who he thought she was.

She toed the line between being a woman who loved her country and her president to one who was colder and more calculating than anyone else on the show. She tried to portray herself as someone who wouldn’t cross certain lines, but it was clear that when her reputation was at stake, she would do anything to save it.

2 Rose Larkin

Rose instantly had viewers captivated when she quietly navigated through the house, pleading with Peter to advise her on where to go and what to do to avoid the wrath of the assassin who was after her. The second they met in person, Rose showed how intuitive she was. She didn’t trust Diane from the get-go and refused to reveal certain details to White House officials or the FBI until she had a clearer idea of what was going on.

Rose continued to prove how critical she was to the plan, saving Peter’s life, time and time again. Her research and cybersecurity skills made her valuable in more ways than one. But it was her willingness to do whatever it took to help Peter, and say whatever needed to be said to help him get through tough times, that makes her likable.

1 Peter Sutherland

Peter is the character fans were rooting for from the beginning. He had a rough life, losing his mother at a young age, then his father as a teen. His father, meanwhile, died being deemed a traitor. Single after being left by his ex-fiance and stuck in a windowless room doing a mundane job, Peter deserved much more.

Time and time again, he proved himself worthy of earning more respect. Resourceful, smart, skilled, loyal, kind, and respectful, Peter was fiercely devoted to his country. Watching him in action, including both his physical and mental skills, had fans in awe as to why this young, ambitious agent had been hidden away for so long.

NEXT: Spy and Secret Agent Shows on Netflix