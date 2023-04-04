The next round of Netflix's Top 10 titles have officially been announced, focusing on TV series and movies that charted during the week of March 27-April 2. With only a couple of weeks under its belt so far, The Night Agent continued to dominate the streamer as the most watched title. The series debuted as #1 on the English TV list with a total of 385 million hours viewed. Subsequently, the series was pushed to the #1 TV thriller within two weeks. It has garnered more than 47 million views, a number based on hours viewed divided by total runtime. It's no wonder Netflix handed down a fast Season 2 renewal for the show.

Meanwhile, Murder Mystery 2 led the English charts for movies, earning a total of 64.42 million hours viewed. The Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-led sequel is the second-biggest opening for a comedy with 42 million views. Additionally, the movie made its way into the Top 10 lists of 91 countries. Following its release, Murder Mystery climbed its way into the #2 spot with 24.69 million hours viewed. Luther: The Fallen Sun (12.7 million hours viewed) and The Magician's Elephant (6.33 million hours viewed) also returned to the chart.

For the non-English titles, Korea and Turkey took the lead for film and television, respectively. Korean action-adventure Kill Boksoon snagged the #1 movie slot at 19.61 million hours viewed. It debuted with solid reception from both critics and general audiences, with a high Rotten Tomatoes score on both fronts. The Turkish thriller Who Were We Running From? topped TV charts with a total of 35.89 million hours viewed.

Image via Netflix

What Other Titles Made the List?

On the English side, a handful of new TV titles hit the charts, led by Love Is Blind Season 4 at 47.64 million hours viewed. Additional titles making the list for the first time include the South African show Unseen (24.32 million hours viewed), Emergency: NYC (18.17 million hours viewed), Wellmania (14.46 million hours viewed), and father-son duo's Rob and John Owen Lowe's Unstable (11.36 million hours viewed). Hit series including Season 4 of You, Season 3 of Outer Banks, and Season 1 of Wednesday held their positions on the list.

The non-English list also saw some newcomers to its television top 10, including the Korean drama Divorce Attorney Shin at 7.54 millions hours viewed, and the Japanese romance From Me to You at 6.73 million hours viewed. Korean drama The Glory returned with the #5 spot with 430.51 million hours viewed. Other titles include Spanish shows Sky High: The Series, I Am Georgina, and Wrong Side of the Tracks. Korean rom-com Crash Course in Romance and Brazilian series Invisible City also made the list. For film, Academy award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front maintained is spot, along with Hindi-language Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Polish drama Johnny, Vietnamese feature Furies, Italian rom-com Still Time, and French drama In His Shadow.

