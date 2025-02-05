Few streaming services have as bingeable a content library as Netflix, and one of its more recent additions has returned to streaming charts despite divisive reception from critics and audiences. The Night Agent, the spy thriller series starring Gabriel Basso, performed exceptionally well on Netflix in 2023, so much so that it earned a renewal. Season 2 of The Night Agent recently hit Netflix just a few short weeks ago, and the show has climbed back into the top 10, sitting at #2 at the time of writing. The Night Agent Season 2 earned scores of 74% from critics and 78% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but Season 2 has experienced a bit of a dip with an 83% score from critics but a "rotten" 40% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Night Agent is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, and a talented team of writers came together to bring the show to the screen, with Shawn Ryan serving as the creator and showrunner. Ryan is also the creator of S.W.A.T., the police procedural series starring Shemar Moore that's currently streaming on Paramount+, and he also worked as the creator on Timeless, the 2016 time-traveling drama starring Abigail Spencer and Matt Lanter that's available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Some of Ryan's most famous work came from writing the scripts for 13 episodes of The Chicago Code, another police procedural that stars Jason Clarke and Delroy Lindo. Ryan has also been tapped to write Sleeper, The Night of the Gun, and American Hostage, but few details are known about any of the projects at this time.

What Are the Best Movies To Watch on Netflix?

The Menu, the underrated 2022 hit from Succession director Mark Mylod that stars Anya Taylor-Joy, is the #1 movie on Netflix this week, but the lion's share of the platform's top 10 is being controlled by animation. Boss Baby, Minions, and The Life of Pets are all sitting in the #8-#10 spots on the streamer, narrowly beating out Bogotá: City of the Lost, which recently premiered on the platform. Back in Action starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz is also still clinging to a spot in the Netflix top 10.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the show and watch The Night Agent on Netflix.