If you are a fan of espionage themed shows with broad overarching government conspiracies, then Netflix's latest series, The Night Agent is certainly worth the watch. If you do take this gracious piece of advice, you'd be joining a significant number of subscribers to the streamer who have seen and followed the story of the FBI Agent that answered the phone that never rings. The pull exercised by The Night Agent which debuted on Netflix on March 23 has seen the series sit atop the English language viewing charts for the streamer.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent after its first week on the streamer has been able to amass a total of 168.7 million viewing hours as the series strides among the Top 10 in 93 countries. This show of dominance exhibited by the spy thriller in its debut week is the third-best Season 1 TV premiere week for any Netflix Original. The emergence of the series also meant that You Season 4, that held top spot last week slipped down the stands to third with 30 million viewing hours.

The Night Agent follows the story of Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a young FBI agent who is haunted by his father's treasonous past, who gets caught up in a high level government conspiracy plot alongside Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) who sees her uncle and aunt murdered as they seek to expose the plot. As mentioned in our review of the series, The Night Agent is engaging while maintaining simplicity to its storyline.

Image via Netflix

Other Projects That Performed Well on Netflix this Week

Sandwiched between first and third position in this week charts is the second season of Shadow and Bone. The fantasy series, having raked in 50 million hours last week,delivered 55 million hours this week. This ensured that Shadow and Bone held onto second spot once more. In the non-English charts, Korean thriller The Glory continued to stride atop the standings for a third straight week with 48.3 million hours viewed. For the third consecutive week, Luther: The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba and Andy Serkis continued at the top of the English language charts for films with 24.7 million viewing hours.

The Night Agent is available to stream in full on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: