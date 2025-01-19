Since the release of Amazon Prime's Reacher, it has felt like other streaming services have been looking for their rebuttal, an action thriller with a bit of mystery that can draw in viewers. Well, Netflix certainly succeeded in this mission through The Night Agent, yet it is how the show differs from Reacher that makes it a series that can stand on its own rather than simply being derivative. This political thriller follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Brasso), whose job is to answer a phone that special agents will call in an emergency. When Rose (Luciane Buchanan), an innocent civilian, calls the phone after her aunt and uncle are killed, Peter is thrown into a conspiracy theory that goes to the top of The White House.

Similar to Reacher, both shows live and die based on the characterization of their protagonist. However, Peter is portrayed as far more vulnerable than Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in both stature and emotional state. Furthermore, The Night Agent's political conspiracy is far deeper than what we follow in Reacher, and it succeeds in making the stakes and scale of the scenario feel as heightened as possible.

Peter Sutherland is Far More Vulnerable Than Jack Reacher in 'The Night Agent'

Close

Probably the most noticeable thing about Reacher is the sheer size of the titular character, being emphasized in the opening scene of the pilot, "Welcome to Margrave", when police officers try to arrest him before being manhandled by him. Well, in The Night Agent, whilst Peter is in shape and a decent fighter, he isn't a mountain of a man and, whilst Reacher's fight scenes are entertaining, the added vulnerability makes the action in The Night Agent constantly feel tense, especially the amount of punishment that Peter takes. When, at one point, he fights Dale (Phoenix Raei), one of the hitmen after Rose, there is a brutal back and forth that culminates in Peter having to let out his more savage side in order to prevail.

This vulnerability goes beyond his size but into his very nature. Whilst