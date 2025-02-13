The Night Agent was a huge hit for Netflix, and fans were happy when a second season finally arrived almost two years later, along with confirmation of a third to come. It’s oddly, however, the type of show people either love or despise, the second season being more polarizing than the first.

But there are plenty of reasons to watch the action thriller, which is based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. It might not be the same reason people turn to high-profile action TV shows and movies. But there’s a convincing case to be made to check it out.

The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Network Netflix Cast Gabriel Basso , Hiro Kanagawa, Rebecca Staab, Curtis Lum, Nick Andrews, Ronald Patrick Thompson, Luciane Buchanan, Lorna Rose Harris, Ava Sleeth, Todd Matthews, Micah Steinke, Jamall Johnson, Kelly Richard Nelson, Stephen Adekolu, Joshua Mazerolle, Tyler Gibson, Jennifer Lines, Caleb Di Pomponio, Elliot Gosh, Daniele Parenti, Elliot O'Connor, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei Showrunner Shawn Ryan

9 It’s Perfect Popcorn Entertainment

The Night Agent isn’t about riveting writing and deep storylines. It’s what some term “popcorn entertainment,” the type of show to curl up to, suspend belief, and just enjoy. Many of the storylines are totally unbelievable, the direction the plot goes in ridiculous. But it’s surface-level entertainment at its finest. Yes, sometimes even the acting is corny, the writing downright juvenile. But at times, this might be precisely the type of entertainment viewers want, especially when it’s combined with tons of action.

Many police procedurals follow similar storylines from one episode to the next that make fans laugh, even roll their eyes at how ridiculous they are at times. The Night Agent is much the same, but it will keep viewers invested from start to finish, making it one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch.

8 Characters You Want To Get Behind

The lead character, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), is an endearing young man who fans instantly want to cheer for when he is thrust into a dangerous situation. He is betrayed by people he trusts, living in the shadow of his father’s transgressions, and trying his best to make something of his life. In both seasons, he is viewed as a bad guy by some, even though he’s always trying to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, Rose (Luciane Buchanan) is a highly skilled coder and computer hacker who is like the Chloe O’Brien to Peter’s Jack Bauer. But especially in season two, she proves she has skills that go far beyond her core, making her yet another character fans want to see come out on top. In fact, the character shines brighter in season two as someone who Peter not only wants to be around but needs. Some of her actions make little sense, like how she’s able to re-write entire code for a massive piece of software on just her laptop, or even the nature of her software in general. But it doesn’t really matter, because it brings home the reality that she’s extremely talented and not just a sidekick.

7 Turn-The-Brain Off Escapism

There are no complex plot points, no insightful dialogue or monologues worthy of Emmy nominations. Because of this, The Night Agent is, at its core, the type of escapist fun viewers can enjoy while completely turning the brain off. There’s nothing to really think about or analyze on the show: it’s just pure, joyful action. It’s easy to follow even if missing an episode or two, because while there are interweaving stories in both seasons, they aren’t overly complex.

While The Night Agent does deal with some tough issues like political corruption and international relations, and has some violent and heart-wrenching moments, they also seem comical at times. It’s like a police procedural episode, playing out over 10 episodes each season. For fans of that genre of episodic TV, The Night Agent will fit right in.

6 Exciting Cliffhanger Episode Endings

The Night Agent writers knew exactly what they were doing with this show, ending every episode on a nail-biting cliffhanger. This builds intensity and makes the show perfect fodder for binging. It’s near impossible to just watch a single episode and turn it off.

For that reason, powering through both seasons of The Night Agent will take less time than most people realize. On a lazy day at home while there’s a snowstorm or while looking for something to watch until the wee hours of the morning on a late Saturday night, the cliffhangers will tempt viewers to keep playing after each episode ends. The nature of the stories makes viewers desperate to discover the resolution to the overarching plots. Even season 2 of The Night Agent left unanswered questions, too, which means fans will be excited to see the story continue in season three.

5 It’s One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Shows

After debuting on Netflix and becoming a sleeper hit, The Night Agent rose to become the third-most-viewed debuting series on Netflix. And it only took four days to reach this milestone. It was renewed for a second season within a week and, as noted, has already been renewed for a third, which means the story will continue.

A month after season one premiered, The Night Agent solidified its spot as the sixth-most-viewed series on the streamer. It remains in the top-10, though technically dropped to the seventh spot with season three of Bridgerton overtaking it and joining season one to account for two entries on the list. Nonetheless, The Night Agent is still one of Netflix's most-viewed shows of all times, in good company with others like Wednesday and Stranger Things.

4 Positive Critics Ratings

Audiences are divided on The Night Agent, but critics have universally loved the show naming it among the best Netflix original series of all time. The Night Agent has an overall Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 78%, with 74% for season one and an even better 83% score for season two.

USA Today’s Kelly Lawler admits that while season two is “a little messier, a little more self-serious and at times slower than the satisfying first go-round”, she adds that it “still delivers.” Jack Seale of Guardian adds that it’s “endearingly unpretentious and focused purely on a narrative that has no frills, but no fat on it either.” Forbes’ Erik Kain admits that it “isn’t going to win any awards,” but calls the second season a “genuinely fun ride from start to finish.” And Kaiya Shunyata of RogerEbert.com applauds the fact that the stakes “finally feel palpable” in season two, and says the series has “reached its potential as thrilling and well-written action.”

3 Fun To Talk About With Friends

The Night Agent is one of those shows fans look forward to talking to friends about, whether it’s to discuss the deep love between Peter and Rose despite the fact that they can’t be together, the betrayals and twists in the plot of each season, or the side characters.

The two seasons have almost entirely new casts, which provides plenty of ammunition to discuss likes, dislikes, favorites, what other projects the actors have been in, and more. With season two, fans especially love to discuss Peter’s moral dilemma, including some decisions he makes that raise questions about whether he has turned into a different person or is still the morally sound young man fans know from season one.

2 Plenty of Action-Packed Scenes

For all its shortcomings, there’s no denying that The Night Agent is filled with tons of action, right from the opening sequences, especially in season two. The moments of quiet calm are few and far between, as there always seems to be an enemy at every corner, an assassin looking to take someone out, and a chase or fight ensuing. It won’t rank among the best crime TV shows of all time, and that’s okay.

Some of the over-the-top fight scenes in season two are impressive, likened to ones typically found in action films. From Peter repelling off a building to an underground subway brawl, it’s pretty exciting all the way through.

1 It’s Kind Of Like A Beautiful Train Wreck

There’s a saying that watching something horrific is “like a train wreck” because no matter how bad the onlooker knows it is, it’s seemingly impossible to look away. This is the case with The Night Agent, except it’s like a train wreck going 500 miles per hour.

As noted, there are few moments of calm, with action in almost every scene and involving almost every character at one point in time. Even without the plot, the show is fun to watch because of the fight choreography with unique uses of makeshift weapons (think the cross from a rosary to the eye) and incredible feats involving everything from poisonous gas to explosives.

