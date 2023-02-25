'The Night Agent': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far

When someone finally makes a call to a phone that never rings, you know something bad must’ve happened.

Coming in fresh is the upcoming action drama series The Night Agent, starring Gabriel Basso as an FBI agent working in the basement of the White House, whose sole responsibility is to man an emergency line that never rings, until now. All hell breaks loose as the call prompts a chain of events that could potentially harm the Oval Office and the people in it.

Brought to you by the creator of S.W.A.T., here’s everything we know so far about The Night Agent.

Is There a Trailer for The Night Agent?

The teaser trailer for The Night Agent was released on February 8, 2023. Below is the official synopsis along with the teaser:

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the series is a sophisticated, character-based, action thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

What Is The Night Agent About?

The Night Agent revolves around an FBI agent who unfortunately has the experience of working a low-level position in one of the most highly-guarded establishments in the country. His job is simple: tending to a phone line for undercover spies in the basement of the White House. But here’s the catch: the phone never rings. Questioning his life choices at this point, his life suddenly changes overnight when the phone rings, sparking a series of dangerous events and unraveling a deadly conspiracy lurking underneath the Oval Office.

The series is adapted based on the bestselling novel of the same name, written by Matthew Quirk. Creator Shawn Ryan picked up the novel right at the beginning of quarantine in 2020, ultimately becoming a huge fan of the writer’s works. As Ryan describes,

“If you like the Jack Ryan books, the Jack Reacher books, if you like the Bourne Identity stuff, if you like political intrigue, then The Night Agent is for you.”

Quirk’s The Night Agent is a political thriller novel about FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who is stationed in the White House basement, maintaining a phone line for undercover operatives that never rings. The phone eventually rings one fateful night, triggering a chain of events that reveals a huge conspiracy involving a Russian mole at the highest echelons of the US administration. To catch the traitor and save the country, Peter must go on a desperate chase and breach the rules, all while questioning everything and trusting no one. The novel has been compared to John Grisham's and David Baldacci's early works, and the series surely seems to be in the same vein as recent hit shows such as Reacher and The Recruit.

How Many Episodes Does The Night Agent Have?

The thrilling action series comes with a total of 10 episodes.

Where Can You Watch The Night Agent?

You can catch The Night Agent exclusively on Netflix. If you’re not subscribed to the streaming platform yet, you can opt for one of their many available plans: *Basic with ads ($6.99/month), Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99).

When Can You Watch The Night Agent?

The Night Agent premieres on March 23, 2023. In typical Netflix fashion, all 10 episodes will immediately be available to watch on the initial release date.

Who Is Making The Night Agent?

Plans for The Night Agent were announced on December 24, 2020, with Sony Pictures Television revealing that they are producing a TV series adaptation of the novel. Emmy nominee Shawn Ryan is in charge of developing the show, and also serves as one of its executive producers and showrunner. With his extensive portfolio, from The Shield to S.W.A.T., Ryan is no stranger to creating thrilling action drama series.

Later on, on July 21, 2021, Netflix announced that the streaming platform is acquiring the show. Seth Gordon is revealed to be directing the pilot episode and producing the series, together with Ryan and an incredible lineup of fellow producers - Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou, and David Beaubaire. Gordon previously worked on For All Mankind, Baywatch, and Horrible Bosses.

Production for the show was supposed to start in January 2022 but reportedly got pushed back later on. Filming eventually started on February 14th, 2022, taking place in Vancouver and Los Angeles, with an expected production duration of 6 months and a wrap date of July 15th, 2022.

Who’s in the Cast of The Night Agent?

The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a promising young FBI agent who is tasked with one of the most boring jobs in the establishment - waiting for the phone to ring. As he spends his days in the basement of the White House, Peter questions whether he’s just wasting his time and potential… Until the phone rings one night. Within seconds, Peter finds himself protecting a terrified civilian and being dragged into a conspiracy that threatens the very sanctity of the Oval Office. Previous to this project, Basso was featured in the Oscar-nominated, but heavily controversial film Hillbilly Elegy.

Joining Basso is Luciane Buchana playing Rose Larkin, the civilian who makes the call to Peter. A down-on-her-luck tech entrepreneur, Rose is staying with her aunt and uncle. But things take a grave turn when assassins attack her relatives. With not much choice around, she calls the mysterious phone number provided by her aunt and uncle, eventually gaining a newfound protector and uncovering unwanted truths about her family. Buchana was in two seasons of The New Legends of Monkey.

The cast lineup includes Oscar-nominated Hong Chau (The Whale) taking on the role of Diane Farr, a White House chief of staff who takes Peter under her wing and loyal friend of the president. Fola Evans-Akingbola (Siren) plays Chelsea Arrington, a Secret Service agent responsible for the safety of the vice president’s daughter. D.B. Woodside, well-known for his regular role in Lucifer, stars as Erik Monks - another Secret Service agent looking for redemption within his workplace.

Other cast members include Eve Harlow (The 100) as Ellen, a killer on the loose whose impulses know no bounds, Phoenix Raei (Clickbait) as Dale, Ellen’s professional killing partner and love interest, Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets) as Maddie Redfield, the daughter of the vice president, Robert Patrick (Peacemaker) as Hawkins, and Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace) as Ben Almore, the head of the Secret Service.