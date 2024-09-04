This fall comes with a lot of goodies for fans of TV and film, one of which is The Night Agent coming to DVD very soon. It has been announced that the first season of the action series will be available to buy on DVD in October and will include a couple of special features that’ll definitely blow fans’ minds. This fantastic update comes months after the show's creator, Shawn Ryan, signed an overall deal with Netflix, possibly looking to expand The Night Agent’s universe like other successful franchises.

Created by Ryan as an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent became one of the most-viewed Netflix series within a month of its release. And now, with its upcoming DVD release, it will most likely gain even more attention. Speaking of the special features added, there will be never-before-seen deleted scenes and extra content, including Episode 1 commentary With EP Shawn Ryan, twelve deleted scenes, a blooper reel, Episode 1 VFX, and Episode 10 VFX.

In addition to Ryan in the executive producer role, others involved were Seth Gordon, Marney Hochman, Julia Gunn, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Nicole Tossou and David Beaubaire. As for the cast of The Night Agent, Gabriel Basso portrays Peter Sutherland, the eponymous Night Agent, and he stars alongside Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, with D.B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.

‘The Night Agent’ Has Never Missed Since It's Premiere

The Night Agent Season 1, which premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023, was so successful that it became the third-most-viewed debuting series on the streamer in its first four days. Not to mention, within a week, it was renewed for a second season. The new season was said to still be in production in June, but no premiere date was announced. Season 3 was also assumed to be in discussion, given creator Ryan’s deal with Netflix.

Meanwhile, considering the lack of updates regarding the narrative or expectations of The Night Agent Season 2, here is the official synopsis for the first season:

“Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low-level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The Night Agent Season 1 will be available to buy on DVD on Tuesday, October 8.