Close to two years after the first season landed on Netflix with a bang, The Night Agent Season 2 will debut in a week, and viewers have been preparing themselves for the action overload. The Night Agent Season 1 has returned to the coveted Netflix Top 10 chart. In the week of January 7 to January 15, subscribers watched 18.7 million minutes of the political thriller, pushing it to number ten with 2.3 million views and putting it on the list for the twelfth week. The show is already among the most-watched Netflix English originals of all time, but the new figures put it closer to passing other popular seasons like Bridgerton Season 3. The Night Agent Season 1 has thus far amassed 98.2 million views.

Season 2 arrives on Thursday, January 23 and promises even more action and intrigue that makes it the thrilling ride it is. Details about the season have been kept under wraps, but we can anticipate some Iranian players on a mission in New York and a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. The season has also seen the addition of numerous cast members, with the latest being David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Stephen Moyer. Genesis Rodriguez (Special Ops: Lioness), Callum Vinson, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Hearthum, Berto Colon, Keon Alexander, Michael Malarkey, Marwani Kenzari, Elise Kibler, Dikran Tulaine, Navid Negahban, Rob Heaps, Brittany Snow, and Teddy Sears will appear in various capacities in Season 2. They join a robust cast led by Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. Other cast members include Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Chelsea Arrington, and Sarah Desjardins as Maddie Redfield.

'The Night Agent' Is Not Clocking Out Any Time Soon

Netflix has already renewed the show for a third season in anticipation of a record-breaking second season. Even more, the third season is already in production. "We’ve been hard at work writing Season 3 to deliver more breathless Peter Sutherland Night Action adventures to our rabid audience,” creator Shawn Ryan told Tudum when the renewal was announced. There have been rumors of a potential The Night Agent franchise expansion following a deal between Ryan and Netflix. The four-year deal, which officially began in October of 2024, will see Ryan develop more shows for the streamer within or outside The Night Agent universe.

Watch Season 2 when it debuts on Thursday, January 23. In the meantime, catch up with all the action on Netflix. Watch the second season's trailer above.

