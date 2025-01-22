Since its record-breaking premiere, Netflix's hit series The Night Agent has become one of the streamer's most-watched shows. After the massive success of Season 1, the show was quickly renewed for a second and third season, with Season 2 set to drop on January 23, 2025. If you haven't watched the series yet, now is the perfect time to go and binge all 10 episodes on Netflix. But, if you just need a quick refresher, here are some of the key moments from Season 1 that will catch you up before the Season 2 premiere.

The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name. The show follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI agent who heroically saved the lives of hundreds of people when he thwarted a bombing on a train. As a result, he gets a new job in the White House basement, tasked with monitoring an emergency hotline that rarely rings. However, one night, it does, and his life is quickly turned upside down.

Everything Changed for FBI Agent Peter Sutherland After One Phone Call in 'The Night Agent'

While working the night shift in the White House basement, Peter gets a phone call from tech entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). She had just learned that her aunt and uncle were government operatives and told her to call the number before they were brutally murdered. Now she's running from assassins, trying to stay alive. With no one else to trust, Peter comes to her rescue and vows to keep her safe. Peter is then instructed by his boss, Diane Farr (Hong Chau), the Chief of Staff, to take Rose to a safe house.

Once together, Peter explains to Rose that her aunt and uncle were members of the Night Agent program, a covert operation within the U.S. government designed to handle critical and high-stakes emergencies. Rose tells Peter that, before they died, her aunt and uncle told her that there was someone high up in the White House who couldn't be trusted. On the way to the safe house, they are pursued by assassins who are now trying to kill them. Now thrust into the field, Peter has to balance keeping himself and Rose alive while uncovering the truth behind a massive conspiracy.

Peter and Rose Unravel a Conspiracy That Goes All the Way to the Top in 'The Night Agent'