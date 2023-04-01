Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Night Agent.

The Netflix spy thriller, The Night Agent, did a pretty good job of tying up most of the loose ends, but there are still some questions we have as we prepare for a second season. For instance, where will the emerging relationship between Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) go now that Peter has been appointed a Night Agent by President Travers (Kari Matchett)? What will Secret Service Agent Chelsea Arrington's (Fola Evans-Akingbola) new role look like as part of the POTUS detail? Will she still have a relationship with her charge, college student Maddie Redfield (Sarah Desjardins)? What about the duplicitous Chief of Staff, Diane Farr (Hong Chau), and the disgraced Vice President Redfield (Christopher Shyer)? What will be the fallout from the many crimes that they committed in an attempt to cover up a conspiracy to assassinate the President? So we thought we would address these questions as The Night Agent continues its successful run firmly within the top 10 TV shows on the streamer service.

What Will Become of Peter and Rose's Relationship?

Image via Netflix

It took a while, but from the moment that Rose made that call to The Night Action number, and Peter Sutherland picked up the phone, you could tell that there was a hint of chemistry between them. When Peter agrees to help her find out what happened to her murdered aunt and uncle as well as becomes her bodyguard, their relationship continues to progress as they each learn that they can completely trust one another. Toward the last few episodes, it became very apparent that the two were ready to take the relationship to the next level. By the end of the season, they are officially an item, sealing the deal with a passionate kiss. The two bonded over the series of dangerous and dramatic brushes with death they experience throughout the season, and when Chief of Staff Farr tries to frame Peter for the upcoming assassination attempt of a foreign dignitary and the President of the United States, Rose is the only one who trusts in Peter and stays by his side as he tries to both clear his name and save the POTUS. But just when they had made a firm commitment to one another, Peter is promoted to Night Agent, and the two are separated when he boards a plane almost immediately to work his first case.

Even though we see the two separated in the final scene of Season 1, we have a very good feeling that Peter and Rose will somehow be reunited very early on in Season 2. Peter will have returned from his top secret black ops mission as a newly minted Night Agent and either he will return to Rose in the United States or Rose will join him wherever his job may take him. They are just too good together as both a romantic couple and as a team. The Night Agent did a terrific job of finding two actors that share chemistry and writing them both appropriately so they are believable as partners that work together and slowly fall for one another. There has been a spate of Netflix spy thrillers over the last several months like Treason and The Recruit that have not developed the chemistry between their leads with the same aplomb.

What is Peter's First Night Agent Assignment?

Image via Netflix

The very last shot of Season 1 has Peter boarding a small private jet, opening up a laptop, and being briefed on where and what he will be doing on his first assignment as an official Night Agent working for The Night Action program. So the cliffhanger leaves us to wonder where in the world he may end up at the beginning of the second season. Having left Rose behind and having cleared his name, he is now starting a brand-new chapter in his career. Hopefully, showrunners will either make this the genesis of the storyline for next season and have Rose join him in some capacity, or he will return home unscathed and with some experience under his belt that he can use for whatever national crisis unfolds next.

How Will Chelsea's Role Change on POTUS Detail?

Chelsea Arrington takes her job as a Secret Service Agent very seriously. She should, as her job protecting valuable assets that could be used against the United States as leverage is an extremely important one. It took her a while to warm up to Agent Erik Monks (D.B. Woodside), since she thought he was a weak link and too old school after returning from a stint in a drug rehab facility. And while she may have been on the low end of the totem pole when assigned to protect Maddie Redfield, the daughter of the vice president, she will be taking on a far greater responsibility in the second season as she, too, garnered a promotion. Next season she will be a part of the biggest and most intense detail there is in the Secret Service — working to ensure the safety of President Travers.

As we saw in Season 1, the POTUS detail dropped the ball and if it weren't for the dogged determination of Peter, President Travers would have been killed as rogues had planted a bomb aboard Marine One, which was prepared to detonate as soon as the wheels went up. Hopefully, we will get to see her bring her professionalism and expertise to the presidential detail and such close calls won't happen again. But they're going to have to write her into the story somehow, and that doesn't necessarily bode well for Travers. Also worth noting is whether show creators will bring back Maddie next season and continue to develop the tight-knit bond that the two had formed while Arrington was on her detail.

What Happens To Diane Farr?

The role of the president's Chief of Staff, Diane Farr, was one of the best aspects of the show. Hong Chau's foul mouth, no-nonsense woman with all the keys and connections to the big players in the Beltway was a bright spot. Throughout the entirety of the first season, it was difficult to tell what her interests were, who she was truly supporting, and who she was trying to bring down. At times, it appeared she was all in with Rose and Peter in exposing the assassins of Rose's aunt and uncle, and then she would flip and betray them to cover up her and the vice president's involvement in the Metro bombing depicted in the show's opening sequence. She is terrific at selling the viewer on her loyalties only to do a quick 180 and leave us dangling in the wind. But eventually, her jig is up, and her luck runs out at Camp David when she is finally exposed for her duplicitous dealings and attempted framing of Peter. We would love to see her get a slap on the wrist and return in some capacity for the second season, or perhaps pulling strings from prison if she is sent to jail. Her character is one of the most compelling and well-acted on the show.

What About Vice President Redfield?

We save the most loathsome and despicable character for last because that is how much we despise the abusive father and treasonous Vice President Redfield. We hope that he has the book thrown at him for his roles in multiple assassination attempts and for being a terrible parent to Maddie, who he blamed for the death of her sister as a child. Yes, he tried to apologize for his mistreatment of his daughter at the end of the season, but the damage was already done. How can you believe any of the garbage that comes out of both sides of his mouth anyway? This guy is one of the most deplorable and self-serving asses we've seen on TV in recent memory and only want to see him from behind the glass of an interview room in a Super Max prison somewhere in Idaho. In other words, good riddance...we hope.