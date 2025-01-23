Get ready for another round of rogue agents and government conspiracies in Season 2 of The Night Agent. Following a compromised mission in Bangkok, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) has a hard time trusting the folks around him - including the very people who hired him. Back in New York City, Peter suspects a mole is leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents on the black market. With the world at risk, the underdog agent takes matters into his own hands, even if it means going against his superiors to do what’s right.

The Night Agent Season 2 officially premieres on 23 January 2025 on Netflix. Without further ado, check out who’s returning to the Netflix spy thriller.

Gabriel Basso

Peter Sutherland

Gabriel Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, the FBI agent whose life turned upside down following one simple call. Way before Peter’s hunted down by assassins, the agent was relegated to the basement of the White House, waiting for a phone call that never seems to come. One night, that phone finally rang, and the rest is history. Soon enough, he’s plunged into a world of government conspiracies, with rumors of corruption reaching up to the higher echelons of the Oval Office.

Peter has all the makings of an agent. With a strong moral compass, no amount of money or benefits could make him sway. His loyalty to his duty remains strong, as seen from how serves as the protector of someone he’s never met. The ultimate well-rounded force of nature, he’s just as smart as he is strong.

A child actor famous for playing Fake Freddie on iCarly, Basso played a regular role on Showtime’s The Big C. His recent film portfolio includes Hillbilly Elegy, Trigger Warning, and Juror #2.

Luciane Buchanan

Rose Larkin

Lucian Buchanan stars as Rose Larkin, the young tech entrepreneur whose life is on the line. Last season, audiences saw Rose having a hard time with her endeavors, forcing her to move in with her aunt Emma and Uncle Henry. But when a bunch of assassins break into their home and target her relatives, Emma makes a break for it.

Left with nothing but a random telephone number, Rose finally makes the call to Peter’s line - setting off a chain of events that’ll shape the latter into a true Night Agent. Rose may be a damsel under Peter’s wing, but she’d do anything to keep her protector safe as well. It doesn’t take long for their platonic relationship to bloom into something more profound.

Previously, Buchanan starred in The New Legends of Monkey and the New Zealand show Filthy Rich.

Amanda Warren

Catherine Weaver

Amanda Warren stars as Catherine Weaver, a seasoned member of the Night Action investigative program. With years of on-field experience under her belt, Catherine has all the credibility and authority to supervise the program’s selected night agents, including new recruit Peter. She’s willing to break nail and tooth for her agents. However, with Peter still grappling with his betrayal, Catherine has her work cut out for her to earn his trust. Warren previously starred in the HBO drama series The Leftovers as Lucy Warburton, followed by her titular role as Betty on Apple TV’s Dickinson.

Louis Herthum

Jacob Monroe

Louis Herthum stars as Jacob Monroe, a businessman whose web of international connections not only gives him the valuable information he needs but just the right amount of leverage to swipe anyone who dares get in his way. Herthum had his breakthrough moment as Peter Abernathy in Westworld in 2016. A man of variety, his other TV roles include Hacks, True Blood, CSI, and its many spin-offs. His most recent project is Prime Video’s The Peripheral.

Arienne Mandi

Noor

Arienne Mandi stars as Noor, an aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York. Just like Peter, Noor was previously relegated to a low-level position. However, she has her sights set on some very classified information that would allow her to provide a better future for her family. Mandi is best known for starring as Dani Núñez in The L Word: Generation Q. In addition to minor roles in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and NCIS: Los Angeles, Mandi had a leading role as Iranian judoka Leila Hosseini in Tatami.

Berto Colon

Solomon

Berto Colon stars as Solomon, a former marine and now the trusty right-hand man to a mysterious, powerful businessman. As the de facto fixer, Solomon is willing to implement all means possible to get the job done. Colon’s acting portfolio goes all the way back to his time on Orange Is the New Black as Aleida Diaz’s boyfriend and the drug empire kingpin Lorenzo Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost.

Michael Malarkey

Markus

Michael Malarkey stars as Markus, a no-nonsense military leader who’s been trained under the finest officers. Markus is no ordinary troop member - his uncle is a dictator targeted and convicted in the Hague for his previous war crimes. Malarkey cemented his place in the world of television with his role as the charismatic anti-hero Enzo St. John in The Vampire Diaries. Most recently, Malarkey starred in a recurring role as Deputy Harvey in Season 2 of ABC’s Big Sky, followed by appearances in Westworld and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Keon Alexander

Javad

Keon Alexander stars as Javad, the head of security for the Iranian mission to the United Nations. Not only is Javad in charge of maintaining safety and order among his mission employees, but he also oversees their loyalty toward the regime. Alexander previously starred in a recurring role as Dominick Baptiste in Impulse, followed by another recurring role as Rami Said in FX’s Tyrant. He would later on become a series regular on The Expanse.

Brittany Snow

Alice

Brittany Snow stars as Alice, Peter’s partner-in-crime. Alice also served as Peter’s mentor during his first assignment. Snow made an appearance in the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, which earned the actress accolades such as a Young Artists Award for Best Young Actress and two other nominations. Some of Snow’s best-known performances are in John Tucker Must Die, the Pitch Perfect film series, and X. Behind-the-scenes, Snow took on a directorial role with her drama film Parachute, which made its debut at the SXSW festive in 2023.

Marwan Kenzari

Sami

Marwan Kenzari stars as Sami, a decorated soldier who receives the chance to work as a Night Agent. With a bitter past, Sami was formerly court-martialed for a crime that wasn’t his in the first place. Taking pride in his intelligence, Sami’s dry sense of humor hasn’t gone unnoticed in his team. However, nobody should try to push his buttons. His temper is just as fiery as as tongue, and he’s not afraid to get violent when necessary. Kenzari had his breakthrough performance in the 2013 film Wolf, which earned the actor a Golden Calf award for Best Actor. Audiences may also recognize him as Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac from Black Adam.

