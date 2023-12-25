Upon the announcement of Netflix's action/thriller The Night Agent, based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, it seemed as if the stars would be aligning to create a smash hit. Headed up by The Shield and S.W.A.T. creator Shawn Ryan and starring the brilliant Gabriel Basso in a plot guaranteed to bring twists and tension aplenty, The Night Agent looked set to take Netflix by storm, and boy did it not disappoint. Becoming an instant hit thanks to its simple yet effective premise and dedication to its genre, the series entered at the summit of Netflix's Top 10 and never looked back, with its newfound following declaring a second season was a must.

Well, prayers were answered when that second season was finally announced, just a week after the first season launched in fact, with Season 1's finale leaving just enough ambiguity to tantalize the tastebuds. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about The Night Agent Season 2 so far.

When and Where Can You Watch The Night Agent Season 2?

The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Main Genre Drama Genres Action , Drama , Thriller Rating TV-MA Seasons 2 Creator Shawn Ryan

Given only about half of Season 2 is actually written, it will be some time until we find out an exact release date for Season 2. Expected in 2024, the show was certainly affected by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes but will now be back on track following their resolution.

Just like the first outing, Season 2 of The Night Agent will be available on Netflix. For those without a subscription who will need one to see Sutherland and co in all their action glory, an ad-based subscription costs $6.99 per month, with an ad-free subscription that supports one device costing $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costing $15.49 per month. Once you've acquired your subscription, the first season of The Night Agent is available to watch right now.

Watch on Netflix

Is There A Trailer For The Night Agent Season 2?

Since the series has yet to start filming, we will wait a while for a trailer to be released. Stay tuned to Collider for more information as it comes.

Who Is In The Night Agent Season 2?

Close

It goes without saying that Gabriel Basso (Super 8) will be returning as the adrenaline-inducing FBI turned Night Agent Peter Sutherland. Speaking on his character's upcoming second outing in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Basso said:

"I think if there was a Season 2, his MO would almost shift completely because he’d now be a Night Agent. I’d have to talk to Shawn about what that mission would be. I’m sure it all depends on the context of where you’d see him next, but I’m sure his training would shift from, “I’m an FBI agent,” to killing people. Whatever he’s being asked to do, I’m sure the emphasis would shift and the goal would shift, significantly. He’d probably feel a little out of his depth again."

There are only a few other characters rumored to be returning to The Night Agent for several reasons. Firstly, as is the very nature of this style of story, many characters didn't make it to the end of Season 1, with the likes of special agents Erik Monks (D.B. Woodside) and Ben Almora (Enrique Murciano) sadly biting the dust. Secondly, the show's creator, Shawn Ryan, has stated previously that his original intention was to tell each season as its own self-contained story, which would, of course, bring about a whole host of ensemble changes between seasons. Speaking to Collider Ryan said:

"In a Season 2, if we do one, I think it would be a whole new location with a whole new set of problems, and a small number of characters from Season 1 would be part of that, but mostly new characters would be surrounding them. And then, that would tell a one-season story."

Despite this, the other names expected to return to Season 2 include Peter's first season partner Rose Larkin played by Luciane Buchanan (Sweet Tooth), the beloved Chelsea Arrington played by Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror), Vice President Redfield played by Christopher Shyer (The Core), and his daughter Maddie played by Riverdale alumnus Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets). Unfortunately, Shawn Ryan has mentioned to TVLine that fan-favorite Diane Farr, played with style by Hong Chau (Asteroid City), will likely not return due to both her storyline having found a natural completion and the actress herself busy working on other major projects, including starring alongside Matt Damon in the upcoming crime drama The Instigators.

Related ‘The Night Agent’ Nails the Spies-in-Love Trope There's a beautiful love story with Peter and Rose being told amid the overarching government conspiracy.

What Will Happen In The Night Agent Season 2?

After Season 1's captivating ending, The Night Agent Season 2 is likely to be gripping from the off. Despite there not yet being a plot synopsis, and despite Shawn Ryan mentioning the potential for Season 2 to be its own self-contained narrative, there are still plenty of assumptions one can make about the upcoming plot thanks to set up from Season 1. For example, exciting as it is for Peter to now have his dream job which will likely thrust him into his most dangerous missions yet, it is his relationship with Rose that still holds much of the show's emotional weight and, seeing as she has headed back to California to relight the flame on her tech career, what will happen to the romance that seemed so destined to last forever? As well as this, questions surrounding President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett) and Omar Zadar's (Adam Tsekhman) newfound bond and Chelsea's time on the President’s Secret Service team still swirl around the heads of viewers, with fingers tightly crossed that Season 2 may shed some light on these topics.

Who Is Behind The Night Agent Season 2?

Once again, Shawn Ryan will be back to steer the ship alongside co-producer Seth Gordon (The Good Doctor), and it looks as if many of the same team of writers on Season 1 will be back for Season 2. This includes the likes of Imogen Browder (S.W.A.T.), Corey Deshon (Daughter), Tiffany Shaw Ho (Debris), and Shawn Ryan himself. As far as other crew members are concerned, there is little known just yet, with more information likely to come. To find out when any more news about Season 2 is released, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In The Night Agent Season 2?

It has already been confirmed that similar to Season 1, The Night Agent Season 2 will have a total of 10 episodes.