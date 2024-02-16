This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Netflix’s The Night Agent is back in production for Season 2, and today, Variety announced that the series has rounded out its cast. This coming season, Michael Malarkey and Keon Alexander will star as series regulars, with Navid Negahban and Rob Heaps set as recurring guest cast. The group joins returning series stars Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso.

The Night Agent debuted last year, garnering a solid positive reception from critics and general audiences. Adapted from the Matthew Quirk novel, the series follows Peter Sutherland (Basso), an FBI agent tasked with monitoring a phone in the White House for the Night Agent program. Soon enough, Sutherland is pulled into the convoluted world of conspiracy when Rose Larkin (Buchanan), a cybersecurity expert, calls the phone, bringing both of them into the highest reaches of the U.S. government. Season 2 will pick up from Season 1's ending and see Sutherland begin working full-time as a Night Agent, as well as delve more into his relationship with Larkin.

Along with the general casting, character descriptions were released for the newcomers, offering another teaser of what to expect from Season 2. Malarkey will play military chief Markus, the nephew of a recently convicted dictator. Heaps will play Tomas, the son of the dictator who is determined to restore his family’s power. Alexander will take on Javad, who oversees security and monitors employees for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations. Last but not least, Negahban will portray Iranian U.N. Ambassador Abbas.