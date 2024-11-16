When it premiered way back in March 2023, Netflix’s The Night Agent took the streamer by storm. The series became an instant hit, becoming the third most-viewed series on Netflix within a month. As a result of this success, Netflix quickly renewed the show for a second and confirmed a third before Season 2 even premiered. While several reasons delayed the next installment, it’s slated to be relaesed on January 23, 2025, with a brand-new teaser trailer recently dropping. While fans have been waiting patiently (almost two full years) for new episodes, the show has already given audiences major clues as to how different the season will be.

Where Did Season 1 of 'The Night Agent' Leave Off?

Image via Netflix

The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan and based on the novel by Matthew Quirk. The series centers around Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), a low-level FBI Agent who is pulled into a massive conspiracy after he receives a phone call from Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). Together, they uncover a deadly plot against President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett) and expose high-ranking traitors in the United States government. After saving the President's life, Peter is offered the opportunity to become a Night Agent, which will be a major departure from the work he's used to in the FBI, taking him out of the basement and thrusting him into the field.

By the end of Season 1, Peter and Rose had formed a romantic relationship, sharing a mutual respect and admiration for each other. Peter's new job offer is a bittersweet moment for the couple, as they know they won't be together in D.C. anymore. Thankfully, Rose understands that he needs to take the job, and Peter promises to call her as soon as he can. The last time audiences see them together, they're embracing on an airplane tarmac, keeping the door open for a real relationship. As the Season 1 finale ends, Peter gets on a US Air Force plane and unlocks his first top-secret mission as a Night Agent.

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Goes International With a Very Different Mission

Close

Thanks to the newly released teaser and from photos posted by Basso and others during production, it's clear that Season 2 will take Peter far away from his last assignment in Washington, D.C., instantly setting it apart. Production for Season 2 took place in Thailand and New York, which indicates that Peter's mission will take him all over the globe. Unlike the much more contained danger and threats in Season 1, Peter is now thrust into a world with much higher risks and major geopolitical ramifications. This means Season 2 will introduce viewers to a different side of Peter as being a Night Agent pulls him out of his comfort zone, which will add some complexity to his character.

Season 2 promises to keep the show's high intensity and action-packed style, with Basso clearly needing to tap into his martial arts training even more. His physical abilities and skills contributed to the show's success by making Peter a capable but believable fighter. Because of his new role as a Night Agent, Peter's missions in Season 2 will need to be a lot more proactive, going from answering calls to making them. In Season 2, however, he'll be working under a new boss.

Amanda Warren joins the cast as Catherine, a veteran of the top-secret Night Action investigation program who trains and oversees various Night Agents, which now includes Peter. This sets up a great dynamic for the season, especially after the events of Season 1, which had Peter constantly questioning who he could trust. Catherine will have to work hard to prove herself trustworthy after all the betrayal and corruption in the government Peter endured during the show's earlier events. Given all the major changes in Season 2, Warren will not be the only addition to an already great cast.

Season 2 of 'The Night Agent' Will Have a Lot of New Faces

Other than the addition of Warren, there have been a slew of other major casting announcements that paint the picture of a very different season of The Night Agent. Working alongside Peter will be Alice (Brittany Snow), a fellow Night Agent who is a partner and mentor to Peter on his first assignment. Peter and Alice will be an interesting dynamic, considering the last "partner" Peter had was Rose, who not only was on equal footing with him in Season 1, but they fell for each other during their mission.

Other series regulars include Teddy Sears, who plays Warren, a high-level intelligence officer who becomes the subject of a Night Action investigation, Louis Herthum as Jacob Moore, an international businessman with powerful global connections, and Berto Colon as Solomon, a former Marine turned fixer for a powerful businessman (possibly Moore). The addition of these characters hints at some of the new targets that Peter and his fellow Night Agents will be going up against in Season 2.

While the mission and the conspiracies of Season 1 stay domestic, the characters in Season 2 suggest that Peter will be coming up against many international adversaries or potential allies. Arienne Mandi is Noor, a low-level aide to the Iranian mission to the UN, Michael Malarkey is Markus, a trained military leader loyal to his dictator uncle who was recently convicted of war crimes, and Keon Alexander is Javad, the head of security for the Iranian mission to the UN who is loyal to the regime. Season 2 will seemingly explore how Peter navigates the world of international espionage, trying to decipher between enemies and allies.

Although Season 2 of The Night Agent appears to be very different from the first, audiences should trust showrunner Shawn Ryan and his team of writers to deliver a heart-pounding, compelling follow-up season. From the limited information that has been released already, it's clear that the show will have a healthy dose of action that audiences have come to expect from The Night Agent while also leaning into its complex characters to form a satisfying story for its millions of very patient fans.

6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Seasons 2

The Night Agent's first season is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. Season 2 will follow on January 23, 2025, with production on Season 3 commencing in early 2025.

WATCH ON NETFLIX