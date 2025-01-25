Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 'The Night Agent' Season 2.The wait is finally over for fans of The Night Agent, as Netflix has dropped all 10 episodes of Season 2, featuring a fresh set of challenges and characters for Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso). What begins as an investigation into leaked intel in Bangkok quickly escalates into a race against time to stop a deadly chemical attack in New York. Throughout the season, Peter makes questionable choices, culminating in a tense finale set against a high-stakes presidential election.

Leading up to the finale, Rose (Luciane Buchanan) is kidnapped along with Dr. Cole (Jay Karnes) while tracking down information about K.X. gas, a deadly chemical weapon created by the U.S. in a program called Foxglove for modern warfare defense. Markus (Michael Malarkey), working on behalf of his dictator uncle, Viktor Bala (Dikran Tulaine), plans to release the gas at the UN in a vengeful attack on the U.S. Seeing no other option, Peter strikes a deal with shady businessman Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum), agreeing to steal a case file from the UN in exchange for Rose's location. Despite warnings from his boss Catherine (Amanda Warren), Peter carries out the heist, desperate to save Rose and prevent the chemical weapon attack on Manhattan.

Peter and Rose Thwart a Deadly Chemical Weapon Attack in ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2

After Peter rescues Rose, they race against time to stop the K.X. gas from being released in the UN building. Peter promises Catherine that he'll come clean about what he did for Monroe, and she reluctantly lets him lead the raid to find the gas canisters that Markus and his team planted in the building. While the raid is ultimately a success, Markus escapes, still with enough K.X. gas to kill thousands of people.

With the clock ticking, Rose uses AdVerse, the technology she helped to create, in order to figure out where Markus might have gone. Peter and Rose ultimately track him down at Sloane's (Elise Kibler) apartment. When they arrive, she signals to them that she's in trouble, and Peter rushes in to save her. Meanwhile, Rose notices that the gas canisters are planted in the HVAC system, and they successfully disarm the weapon using the tricks Dr. Cole taught her. In the end, they avert disaster, saving countless lives.

Peter and Rose Know They Can’t Be Together in Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent'

Image via Netflix

When audiences meet Rose again in Season 2, it's clear that she's still struggling with the trauma from Season 1, suffering from frequent panic attacks that have affected her personal and professional life. As she and Peter rekindle their romance, there’s an underlying sense throughout the season that Rose is tired of being put in dangerous situations. While she's incredibly helpful in thwarting the attack, she ultimately decides to go back to California where her life and her new job promotion are waiting for her, with her therapist pointing out that her bond with Peter seems to be rooted in the trauma they've shared in such a short period of time.

In a tearful finale scene, Peter and Rose say their goodbyes in a much less hopeful place than in Season 1. Echoing words that his late partner Alice (Brittany Snow) said to him earlier in the season, Peter tells Rose to forget about him, knowing that it's not safe for her if they're in a relationship, leaving their future uncertain. Later, Rose meets up with Noor (Arienne Mandi) and says she's happy with her new job and isn't in contact with Peter, suggesting that moving on separately was for the best. While this may signal the end of their relationship, they do make a great team, so there may still be a possible reunion in Season 3.

Peter's Decisions Lead to Serious Ramifications in 'The Night Agent' Season 2