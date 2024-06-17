The Big Picture The second season of The Night Agent is coming to Netflix soon, with new cast members joining the thrilling action series.

Peter Sutherland and Rose Larkin are back in the upcoming season, facing new dangers and uncovering more conspiracies.

With Shawn Ryan on board, The Night Agent could become Netflix's next big franchise, offering viewers an expanded universe.

The second season of The Night Agent has moved one step closer to premiering on Netflix, with the streaming platform confirming that principal photography has wrapped on the new episodes of their action thriller. It's been over a year since audiences last saw Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) and Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) when The Night Agent became a hit for the streamer. Netflix shared the news through a social media post, where an image from the set of the new season gave viewers a sneak peek at what's to come in Season 2.

The Night Agent, based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, follows FBI agent Peter working at the White House. His responsibilities are connected to protecting the country from terrorist attacks. When he's transferred to the Night Agent program, his entire life changes when a phone that never rings suddenly sends him into duty to protect Rose Larkin, a cybersecurity entrepreneur who finds herself in danger. Through the twists and turns of Season 1, Peter attempts to unveil a darker conspiracy hidden within the small print of the case he's been assigned.

The supporting cast of The Night Agent includes Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, and Eve Harlow. Desjardins has previously appeared in titles such as Riverdale and Yellowjackets, before she found her way towards the role of Maddie Redfield in the Netflix series. The upcoming second season of The Night Agent will also bring new additions to the cast, including Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, and Louis Herthum. Warren will be playing Catherine, with the character tasked with becoming Peter's new supervisor. Mandi will be portraying Noor, who is sent on a mission to New York with vital information.

Will 'The Night Agent' Become Netflix's Next Franchise?

With Stranger Things coming to an end with their next season, Netflix is likely looking for a big franchise that can fill its shoes — and The Night Agent could very well take the spot. Netflix has signed an overall deal with Shawn Ryan, who created the television adaptation. The producer has plenty of experience in the industry, with him also creating The Shield. Considering how The Night Agent's story comes from previously existing material, there are plenty of ways in which Netflix could expand the property into a bigger franchise. The demand for it is there, with viewers keeping the series in the Top 10 list for an extended amount of time.

A release date for the second season of The Night Agent hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.