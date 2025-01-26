[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The Night Agent.]

Summary Season 3 of the Netflix series 'The Night Agent' will be the best yet, with more answers and returning characters.

Gabriel Basso is excited but also nervous for the response to Season 2 while they're filming Season 3.

In the third season, Peter Sutherland faces personal loyalty challenges and major consequences in the evolving plot.

From creator Shawn Ryan, the second season of the Netflix series The Night Agent continues to follow Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who is now a full-fledged agent for the secretive organization where every mission is full of danger and life-or-death stakes. After a covert mission has fatal consequences, Peter’s superior Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) questions just how much he can be trusted, as he and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) work together again to stop a threat. But unraveling the threads of a looming terrorist plot is made even more challenging when you have to be suspicious of everyone.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Basso talked about how exciting it is that the series has already been picked up for Season 3, that the third season will be their best yet, that Peter is continuing to be tested, and how more answers are coming. He also discussed how Peter grew from who he was in Season 1, what it’s like to lead this series, how it feels to learn what the other characters think of Peter, the evolution of the Peter and Rose relationship, and whether he’s really cut out to be a Night Agent.

Collider: Congrats on the Season 3 pick-up. It’s awesome when that happens before Season 2 is even out. What are you most excited about with Season 3, especially after everything you got to do with Season 2?

GABRIEL BASSO: The biggest thing that I’m excited for is a dynamic that I’ve never had, which is the release of Season 2 while we’re shooting Season 3. That could be a really good morale boost, or depending on people’s response to it, it could crush me completely while we’re shooting and make me not wanna make the show. I’m glad people like it enough for Netflix to greenlight it before Season 2 is even out. I think the fact that they dumped a bunch of resources into me doing that skydiving stunt, and that before the show is out, they’re already greenlighting the next season is a testament to how much they believe in the show, so it does mean a lot. I just hope people respond to Season 2.

Before you did that skydiving stunt, did you have a moment of regret?

BASSO: Never. So much schooling went into that process and training on the ground that I would have been wasting my own time if I hadn’t done it. I try to make all decisions sober, so there’s no room for regret. And I made that decision stone cold sober, so we’re good.

According to Gabriel Basso, Season 3 of 'The Night Agent' WIll Be the Best One Yet