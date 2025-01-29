[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of The Night Agent.]

From creator Shawn Ryan, the second season of the Netflix series The Night Agent continues to follow Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who is now a full-fledged agent for the secretive organization where every mission is full of danger and life-or-death stakes. After a covert mission has fatal consequences, Peter’s superior Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren) questions just how much he can be trusted, as he and Rose (Luciane Buchanan) work together again to stop a threat. But unraveling the threads of a looming terrorist plot is made even more challenging when you have to be suspicious of everyone.

With everything he’s learned about his father, survived over the course of Season 1, and uncovered in Season 2, Peter should probably be in therapy before taking on another mission. And that fact is not something that escapes Ryan, who’s actually part of a committee that’s working to improv the portrayals of mental health on TV. During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Ryan talked about how Peter’s paranoia and stress might increase if he doesn’t get the kind of help he should be getting, as well as how they approached the therapist scenes with Rose. He also discussed how the ripple effects of Season 2 will affect Season 3, which has already been in production, seeing some familiar faces return, understanding the audience’s investment in Peter and Rose’s relationship, the dynamic with Catherine, and just how much Peter has evolved since the first season.

Peter Sutherland Has Created Ripple Effects That Will Come to Fruition in Season 3 of ‘The Night Agent’