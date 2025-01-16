Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) has picked up the call, and The Night Agent is back in action. Season 2 of the political thriller premieres in one week on Thursday, January 23. Sutherland is involved in another conspiracy that takes him to various destinations in the world, but the threat might be in the backyard. Season 2 features new characters and players, expanding the brutal world Sutherland finds himself in this time. Netflix released new images from the upcoming season, which preview some of the new characters viewers will meet and some of Peter's exploits. In the images, Peter tags along with various people; in other instances, he's in the thick of it solo.

Rose (Luciane Buchanan) is the one character from Season 1 who returns for another big arc in Season 2, apart from Peter, of course. The images below show her embroiled in the latest conspiracy with Peter, and she proves to be an asset as she accompanies him to various places. Peter and Rose exist in a weird place in Season 2 after the betrayal the former was dealt in Season 1. Basso says the stakes are still high in Season 2 since they need to trust each other to survive.

“It’s sort of a volitional thing. It more tests their willingness to trust each other. Yeah, I think it just puts different pressures on Peter because he shuts down, for sure," the actor told Swooon. Do any feelings exist in Season 2? " I think in Season 2 when she comes back, she’s kind of built up this expectation that things might be what it used to be, and then she’s going to learn that he’s not quite the same person that she knew," Buchannan told the same outlet, teasing some problems between the potential couple. How do two people who don't trust each other or have different feelings work together?

Meet Some New Characters from 'The Night Agent' Season 2.