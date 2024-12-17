It's been almost two years since we saw Peter (Gabriel Basso) boarding that plane in The Night Agent’s season 1 finale. The show was an instant hit among fans upon its debut in 2023 and quickly went up the charts, and even got an instant renewal for a second season. And even before we saw Season 2, a third was greenlit by the streamer. Despite delays, the new iteration will now drop in January 2025 and fans are very excited. To hype the show further, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new set of images, including a new character, Alice, played by Brittany Snow.

The first image sees Peter on the field during an operation that is certainly overseas. Two other images see Alice, who seems like a very skilled agent who would have a trick or two up her sleeve to teach Peter in the long run. How their chemistry fares remains to be seen.

What Do We Know About ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2?

Close

In an accompanying interview, Showrunner Shawn Ryan revealed more details about the upcoming season, divulging that we’ll find Peter on the other side of the world for his new mission in Bangkok, Thailand. He’s assigned to track a CIA agent suspected of selling classified information. “Like season 1, this season starts off simple and then grows more complicated and intertwined as the episodes progress.” Adding “Classified information and the people who steal it, sell it, and use it connects all our various storylines.”

This means the second season will bring the same thrill and new threats, though Peter will find a new friend and mentor in Alice, who, per Snow, is his “point of contact and superior in Thailand. She’s a very skilled agent and someone who is very used to living the lifestyle of solitude,” Snow revealed. Furthermore, she will not only teach Peter “how to be a night agent," but also "how to compartmentalize your life to protect the civilians you care about, like Rose in his case.”

While Rose (Luciane Buchanan) isn’t seen in any of the new images, Ryan promises she’ll return to save the day for Peter. Also joining the cast this time around is Amanda Warren, who joins the cast as Catherine, the head of the night agent recruit program. Also rounding off the cast are Berto Colon, Louis Herthum, Arienne Mandi, and Teddy Sears.

The Night Agent season 2 debuts on January 23 on Netflix. Meanwhile, the first season is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out the new images above.

