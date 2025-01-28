The numbers from Season 1 had already indicated that The Night Agent was one of the most popular shows on the Netflix catalog, but in case you didn't believe it, Season 2 is here now to underscore it. After a two-year hiatus, the new episodes are finally available to stream and subscribers immediately took them to the top. Just five days after the premiere, the show accumulated 13.9 million views, and these numbers are bound to increase after more viewers have a chance to catch up to it.

The top 10 also indicates that there are people binging The Night Agent in order to watch the new episodes. Along with Season 2, Season 1 also resurfaced among the most-watched titles at #4 with 4.9 million views. The action-thriller series took the crown from Season 2 of rom-com XO, Kitty, which is now at #2 with 9.2 million views. Season 1 of the feel-good show landed at #5 with 3.8 million. Rounding up the top 5 was western show American Primeval, this week at #4 with 6.7 million views.

In the movies section, there wasn't much change from last week. Cameron Diaz's comeback Back in Action was again the most-watched movie, this time with 46.8 million views. Aside from that, the most recent titles on the top 10 were Carry-On and baseball family drama You Gotta Believe. Other than that, Netflix subscribers were in the mood for slightly older titles like The Secret Life of Pets 1 and 2, the Mark Wahlberg drama Father Stu and revisiting To All The Boys I've Loved Before because of XO, Kitty.

